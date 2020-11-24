The BEST Black Friday Fashion Deals

We've rounded up the ultimate savings for the shopping event of the year

To celebrate Black Friday this week (November 27), fashion retailers are offering massive savings to a range of stylish products.

The annual event sees stores kick start the Christmas shopping season by offering customers some epic offers and discounts.

Goss.ie have put together a list of some of the best discounts across top fashion brands, so you can get your hands on some sweet savings.

Irish department store Brown Thomas are offering up to 30% off their range of some of the world’s most exclusive luxury brands.

Here you’ll find savings on everything from shoes, handbags and clothes, from designer brands including Fendi, Balmain and Jimmy Choo.

At the moment, they have an incredible offer on Spanx leggings, which would make a great gift this Christmas. The popular motorbike style leggings have been reduced from €110 down to €88. Lavish Alice Lavish Alice are offering up to a massive 70% off everything on site for Black Friday Week. This includes their collection with popular Irish influencer Rosie Connolly. One of Rosie’s favourite pieces is the ‘Corset Top in Rose Print’, which has been reduced from €69 to €35. River Island

For today’s savings during River Island’s ‘Week Of Wonder’ sales, the popular retailer are offering 20% plus free delivery on orders over €75.

Use the code ‘WONDER’ at checkout to receive your discount, and check back in all this week for the latest offers and savings.

Ahead of their Black Friday sale on Friday, Topshop are offering 30% off all shoes and boots.

They are also offering up to 30% off cold-weather styles, offering a range of stylish pieces for the month of Christmas.

These deals are for a limited time only, so don’t miss out.

Littlewoods Ireland Online retailer Littlewoods Ireland is home to big brands galore. From Tommy Hilfiger and Ted Baker, to River Island and Topshop, there are massive savings across their range of both high street and designer brands. Check out their top deals on fashion HERE. Dresses.ie Dresses.ie are offering 40% everything on site right now. From jumpers and jeans, to coats and (of course) dresses, shop the full range HERE, with the discount being applied on checkout. ASOS

Ahead of Black Friday, ASOS are offering up to 30% off street styles. Adidas, Puma, Nike and North Face are just some of the brands included in the savings, where you can bag yourself the ultimate stylish yet comfy pieces. Check out all the discounted range HERE.