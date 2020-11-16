Check out the offers and savings ahead of the annual sales

The Best Black Friday Deals So Far

The Black Friday sales will take place on November 27 this year, sending shoppers into a frenzy as they pick up the best offers and deals.

Ahead of the highly anticipated annual sales, we have rounded up some of the best savings ahead of the day.

From beauty and fashion, to technology and home appliances, here are our top Black Friday picks so far:

Missguided

Missguided have launched a month-long Black Friday sale, adding new deals each week.

The popular fashion retailer are currently offering 50% off everything on site, with an additional 20% off knitwear, coats, and boots for the colder weather.

Students can also avail of a 55% discount using their Student Beans account.

Check out their latest collection HERE.

Boots

Boots are also offering month-long Black Friday deals, offering better than half price savings on a range of their products.

From bestselling fragrances, to top beauty brands, as well as massive savings on oral health products, check out their latest deals HERE.

DID Electrical

DID Electrical are offering some early deals ahead of Cyber Monday and Black Friday, which includes massive savings on homeware appliances, TVs, and other technologies.

From soundbars to headphones, to cameras and FitBits, shop the early offers HERE.

Curry’s PC World

Curry’s PC World are promising unbeatable prices during their current Black Tag sale, with savings on laptops, coffee machines, and appliances.

Check out the latest deals on their range HERE.

Amazon

Amazon started their Black Friday deals at the end of October, with a huge range of savings across a variety of categories.

From Secret Santa ideas, to toys and technologies, there is plenty to choose from in the sales, available HERE.

Smyths

The Black Friday sales are the perfect time to get organised with Christmas gifts, with Smyths Toys Superstores beginning their offers early.

The toy shop have slashed the prices on a range of popular products, including LEGO collections and cuddly toys.

Shop HERE for the savings so far.

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman are offering huge savings on a range of items.

The deals include up to 50% off homeware, up to 30% off TVs, and a discount of up to €300 off laptops.

Check out all the early savings HERE.