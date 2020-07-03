Staying Connected: Tips For Dating After Lockdown

Virtual dating is the new normal, and Bumble is here to help

In this series to date we have spoken to top Irish influencers, including Louise Cooney, Aoife Walsh and Shauna Lindsay who all opened up about how important it has been to stay connected during this time.

This week we want to delve deep into the new way of making connections and how dating will look now that we are beginning to come out of lockdown.

From organising virtual dates at home, to socially distance dates, here’s our top tips:

1. Dating Preferences

Bumble now has a feature to help people communicate how they want to date during this time.

This feature update means you can now put badges on your profile for how you want to date, and filter for other people who are looking for something similar: virtual, socially-distanced, or socially-distanced with masks.

It means you can really easily filter out the type of person you are looking for, depending on what you feel comfortable with.

This way there won’t be any awkward conversations about putting on a mask, or staying two metres apart, if that’s what you’re looking for!

2. Date From Home In Style

Even though lockdown restrictions are lifting, it doesn’t mean you have to give up dating from home.

The virtual dating trend can really help you filter out the right person for you, and you don’t even have to leave your house.

If you’re stuck for ideas try something different. Grab a coffee over Bumble Video Chat, or have a romantic dinner at night.

Make sure your background is nice, no one wants to see your dirty dishes, or laundry pile behind you.

Add some twinkle lights or sit in front of a picture wall.

To spice things up why not try some games? Word Association or Never Have I Ever could be fun…

3. Social Distancing Dates

As much as dating from home became a trend, social distance dates are the next big thing.

There is so much you can do from a two metre distance, especially during the summer in Ireland.

Why not visit Dublin Zoo? It has to be booked in advance, but the Zoo is now back open with a reduced capacity.

There’s two sessions you can book in for now; the morning session will run from 9.30 -13.00 and an afternoon session from 14.00-17.30.

Or why not grab an ice cream alongside your favourite pier? A walk along the seaside is the perfect romantic setting for your first date.

Cinemas and museums are now back open too, again with limited capacity, but if you book in advance you will have something fun to look forward to.

Staying connected is more important than ever before and Bumble is a social network that allows you to feel empowered while you make connections, whether you're dating, looking for friends, or growing your professional network.

