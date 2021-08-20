The new rules apply from October onwards

OnlyFans to ban ‘sexually explicit content’ later this year

X-rated subscription site OnlyFans is set to ban sexually explicit content later this year.

The new rules will come into effect from October 1, the company has announced.

The platform is a subscription-based service, which allows content creators to earn money from users who subscribe to their account.

Since it launched in 2016, OnlyFans has allowed sex workers to share images and videos of a sexual nature behind a pay wall.

The site has said it will provide more guidance on its policy at a later date, but it is believed that nude photos will still be allowed under the new rules.

In a statement, the company said: “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.”

“These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers.”

“We will be sharing more details in the coming days, and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines,” they added.

While the site boasts content of a sexual nature, it’s also used by a host of celebrity musicians, models and reality stars to share non-explicit content.

It’s exploded in popularity over the past year, as it’s allowed celebrities to make easy money during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past few months alone, stars like Tyga, Cardi B, Bella Thorne and Blac Chyna have joined the phenomenon.

Goss.ie previously listed the celebrities who have joined OnlyFans, and revealed much they’re earning through their personal content.