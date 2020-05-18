Now you can shop Shaws department store online

As more and more outlets turn digital, Shaws department store has announced they are now online.

The popular chain is now selling their products on new shopping app Bezzu.

In a press release the store said they have “listed a capsule range of products from most departments on the Bezzu app available for customers to browse and purchase from Monday May 18th , with a promise of new products loaded each week.”

CEO of Shaws, Jonathan Shaw, said he is delighted customers can now get back to shopping.

“As a result of the pandemic we have had to close our stores to protect our work force and customers, and so have been unable to fulfil our customers’ needs,” the statement read.

“The longer the current situation goes on the more non-essential items start to become somewhat essential.

“Our customers and staff have shown fantastic support wishing us the best and requesting to purchase some items they cannot get elsewhere in their home towns.”

To kick things off Shaws are offering up to 50% off selected lines for all customers on the Bezzu app.

The app is available on Android and iPhone in the Google play store or the Apple App store now.