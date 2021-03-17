Our stunning country has been the perfect location for many blockbuster films

Movies you never knew were filmed in Ireland

Ireland is filled with stunningly scenic places, from beautiful beaches to breathtaking cliffs and mountains.

Therefore, it is no surprise that the Emerald Isle was the perfect location for a host of Hollywood blockbusters.

We’ve rounded up some films that were filmed in Ireland, and some may surprise you!

Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince

For one scene of the movie Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, Harry and Dumbledore are seen battling with evil on a dramatic cliff face.

Those cliffs are one of the most visited places in all of Ireland, the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare.

Shortly after that shot, the pair are standing on a rock which happens to be Lemon Rock in County Kerry – which is part of the Skelligs.

Marley & Me

Marley & Me is a heartwarming story about the special bond between a family and their dog.

The movie’s newlyweds John and Jenny Grogan (Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston) travel to Ireland’s west coast on honeymoon.

These scenes were filmed in multiple locations across the country, including. Inagh Valley, Lough Na Fooey, Glebe Stone Circle and Ballymagibbon Cairn near Cong.

Braveheart

Braveheart was Mel Gibson’s first major blockbuster film in which he acted, directed and produced.

The film is about fighting for Scotland’s freedom but ironically, it was primarily shot in Ireland.

Scenes depicting London were actually shot at Bective Abbey, County Meath.

The Battle of Stirling Bridge was filmed on the Curragh Plains, County Kildare and the scenes set in York were filmed at Trim Castle, County Meath.

Star Wars

In both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, Ireland was a prime shooting location.

Scenes from both Star Wars films were shot on the Skellig Islands, off the west coast.

The iconic spaceship Millenium Falcon was built on Malin Head for The Last Jedi.

The Loop Head Lighthouse, caves and mine shafts dotted around the Mizen Head area, Brow Head and Sybil Head were also used when filming the popular flicks.

P.S. I Love You

P.S. I Love You is a beautiful romance with some questionable Irish accents.

The film was shot in Ireland for about ten days, including locations such as Whelan’s Pub in Dublin, and Blessington Lakes, Lacken, Wicklow Mountains and The Sally Gap in County Wicklow.