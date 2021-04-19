Lidl Ireland offer free sanitary products in bid to combat period poverty

The company is set to become the first major retailer in the world to offer free tampons and sanitary pads

Lidl Ireland have announced they are offering free sanitary products in a bid to combat period poverty.

The company is set to become the first major retailer in the world to offer free tampons and sanitary pads in stores nationwide to women across the country as part of a new initiative.

Shoppers will be able to sign up to get a free box of period products each month through the Lidl Plus app from today, with the first coupon being sent on May 3.

Lidl will also be donating products to the Simon Communities of Ireland to ensure people experiencing homelessness and who may not have access to a smartphone, can access the free products.

We're proud to announce that we are the first major retailer in the world to offer free period products in stores nationwide to combat period poverty in partnership with Homeless Period Ireland. Find out more: https://t.co/bvgYzb6nnx pic.twitter.com/6cee08u65P — Lidl Ireland (@lidl_ireland) April 19, 2021

Period poverty has become a growing issue in Ireland, with many unable to get access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, hand washing facilities, and waste management.

Claire Hunt, Founder of Homeless Period Ireland, said: “I’m delighted that Lidl Ireland have partnered with Homeless Period Ireland in order to take meaningful action against period poverty in Ireland.”

“This initiative will ensure that those most in need will have the ability to access suitable period products. In a first world country like ours no one should have to choose between feeding themselves and their family or buying period products.”

“In collaboration with Homeless Period Ireland, Lidl Ireland are taking the lead in restoring dignity to people across the entire country. It is my hope that in due course much anticipated legislation and measures will be implemented and ultimately Homeless Period Ireland and indeed initiatives like this one should no longer have to exist.”

To register for Lidl Ireland’s Period Product Support Programme, click HERE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lidl Ireland (@lidlireland)