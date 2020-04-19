These Irish stars are killing the Tik Tok game!

Irish stars you need to follow on TikTok

There is no denying that Tik Tok has become the new must-have social media app, and we’re going to help you navigate the best Irish content out there.

The app that is popular for creating viral dances to funny original content and memes has caught the world by storm.

And some of our favourite Irish A-listers have joined in on the fun.

Take a look at the best Irish stars to follow:

Laura Whitmore

The Love Island presenter has been keeping busy during isolation by creating some hilarious Tik Tok content.

The blonde beauty sometimes enlists the help of her boyfriend and Love Island commentator Iain Stirling too.

The Love Island duo look like serious couple goals in their dance videos:

Tadhg Fleming

The social media star is keeping his 1.4 million fans entertained during self-isolation.

The Kerry native has been creating hilarious viral videos of his various antics on his family farm.

With the help of his furry friends and his hilarious father, Derry, Tadhg is never short of priceless content.

Holly Carpenter

She won Miss Ireland and she could easily be in the running to be crowned the Queen of Tik Tok, Holly Carpenter is a must-follow.

Holly loves to share snippets of her world online, from makeup tutorials to funny lip syncing clips.

The Dancing With The Stars alumni will definitely brighten up your day.

James Patrice

James Patrice has been loving Tik Tok, and we are loving his content.

He adores doing recreations of classic Eastenders scenes over the years with his mother Fron, and we just can’t get enough.

Pat and Peggy’s domesticated showdown is definitely a must-watch.

These compilations will have you laughing out loud.

James Kavanagh

James Kavanagh is known for gas videos all over the internet, so Tik Tok is the perfect app for him.

As well as sharing his usual hilarious from ‘accidently’ drinking wine to awkward moments with his cat Diana, he is also back to annoying his boyfriend William again.

James first went viral after sharing videos of scaring his partner on Snapchat, and now he’s back at it again.

Maura Higgins

Many Tik Tok fans have been recreating some of Maura’s classic lines and confrontations from Love Island on the app.

However, the brunette bombshell has recently joined Tik Tok herself and we’re loving her videos so far.

The reality star recently shared a video with her fellow islander, Chris Hughes that put the rumour mill into overdrive.

Who wore the bunny costume better though?

Keilidh Cashell

This talented Irish makeup artist has now brought her fame to new heights on Tik Tok.

Her videos are just as creative as her makeup skills and she has kept her fans interacting with some brilliant makeup challenges during self-isolation.

If you’re looking for a fun and adventurous beauty account to follow, this one is most definitely for you.

Aideen Kate

Aideen rose to fame for her fabulous makeup tutorials and weekly vlogs.

She is also one of the many Irish celebrities to be using the highly addictive app.

Aideen’s most recent footage is of herself and her boyfriend Davey Kelly doing a fun basketball parody to the High School Musical classic Get Your Head In The Game.

Talk about a throwback!