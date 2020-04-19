Irish stars you need to follow on TikTok

There is no denying that Tik Tok has become the new must-have social media app, and we’re going to help you navigate the best Irish content out there.
The app that is popular for creating viral dances to funny original content and memes has caught the world by storm.
And some of our favourite Irish A-listers have joined in on the fun.
Take a look at the best Irish stars to follow:
Laura Whitmore
The Love Island presenter has been keeping busy during isolation by creating some hilarious Tik Tok content.
The blonde beauty sometimes enlists the help of her boyfriend and Love Island commentator Iain Stirling too.
The Love Island duo look like serious couple goals in their dance videos:
@thewhitmoreWe call this Feet fighting♬ original sound – realakinfenwa
Tadhg Fleming
The social media star is keeping his 1.4 million fans entertained during self-isolation.
The Kerry native has been creating hilarious viral videos of his various antics on his family farm.
With the help of his furry friends and his hilarious father, Derry, Tadhg is never short of priceless content.
@tadhgflemingA day in the life of ….. 😂🤣🤷🏻♂️ ##boredvibes ##irish ##horse ##life ##fyp ##stayathome ##foryou ##pullinparents♬ original sound – tadhgfleming
Holly Carpenter
She won Miss Ireland and she could easily be in the running to be crowned the Queen of Tik Tok, Holly Carpenter is a must-follow.
Holly loves to share snippets of her world online, from makeup tutorials to funny lip syncing clips.
The Dancing With The Stars alumni will definitely brighten up your day.
@hollycarpenter_When people are still going to the pub but you’re taking self isolation seriously & avoiding crowds etc. ##gemmacollins ##gemmacollinsbigbrother♬ original sound – strangeweirdgirl
James Patrice
James Patrice has been loving Tik Tok, and we are loving his content.
He adores doing recreations of classic Eastenders scenes over the years with his mother Fron, and we just can’t get enough.
Pat and Peggy’s domesticated showdown is definitely a must-watch.
These compilations will have you laughing out loud.
It’s just another night in Albert Square for Pat and Peggy 🙄 This time things got VERY heated 💅🏻😭
James Kavanagh
James Kavanagh is known for gas videos all over the internet, so Tik Tok is the perfect app for him.
As well as sharing his usual hilarious from ‘accidently’ drinking wine to awkward moments with his cat Diana, he is also back to annoying his boyfriend William again.
James first went viral after sharing videos of scaring his partner on Snapchat, and now he’s back at it again.
Maura Higgins
Many Tik Tok fans have been recreating some of Maura’s classic lines and confrontations from Love Island on the app.
However, the brunette bombshell has recently joined Tik Tok herself and we’re loving her videos so far.
The reality star recently shared a video with her fellow islander, Chris Hughes that put the rumour mill into overdrive.
Who wore the bunny costume better though?
@maurahiggins@annsummersofficial ##fliptheswitch ##fliptheswitchchallenge ##annsummers ##annsummerslife ##foryou ##fyp @christaylorofficial♬ Nonstop – Drake
Keilidh Cashell
This talented Irish makeup artist has now brought her fame to new heights on Tik Tok.
Her videos are just as creative as her makeup skills and she has kept her fans interacting with some brilliant makeup challenges during self-isolation.
If you’re looking for a fun and adventurous beauty account to follow, this one is most definitely for you.
@keilidhmuathat first look tho 😙✌🏼 duet me so I can see your work! ##keilidhsmakeupchallenge ##houseoftiktok ##fyp♬ original sound – keilidhmua
Aideen Kate
Aideen rose to fame for her fabulous makeup tutorials and weekly vlogs.
She is also one of the many Irish celebrities to be using the highly addictive app.
Aideen’s most recent footage is of herself and her boyfriend Davey Kelly doing a fun basketball parody to the High School Musical classic Get Your Head In The Game.
Talk about a throwback!
@aideenkatemuaturn your boyfriend into a basketball for fun 🏀 @daveykelly ##fyp ##foryou ##basketballchallenge ##isolationgames ##highschoolmusical♬ Get Cha Head In The Game (Cantato) – Duck Gang