Irish singer Keith Cullen launches new candle brand

Dublin singer Keith Cullen has launched a brand new luxury candle brand called Abbott Williams.

The Irish star, who has spent most of the last few years recording and performing in LA, has returned home during the pandemic and has revealed his debut home range.

Launching with their first four-piece Luxury Candles each one is “a snapshot, a moment of Time forever preserved by fragrance, each Beautiful hand Poured Candle fills your space with calming scent which transports you around the world.”

All of the new fragrances are 100% vegan, hand poured and Irish owned, coming from a third generation candles maker with over 100 years experience.

The new range is exclusively available on beautessential.com at €19.95.