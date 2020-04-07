The charity needs donations now more than ever

Irish people take part in Instagram challenge to raise money for ALONE

Irish people across the country are taking part in an Instagram challenge, to raise money for ALONE.

The charity, which supports elderly people, needs donations now more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.

So to help them raise extra funds, the guys behind Stampify have created the #NotALONEChallenge.

The #NotALONEChallenge gives people an opportunity to share some of their favourite memories of time spent with friends and family, while also supporting older people experiencing isolation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stampify (@stampifyireland) on Apr 4, 2020 at 9:44am PDT

All money raised will be donated to ALONE, and will be used to support the elderly through their day-to-day services as well as their COVID-19 specific response projects.

To complete the #NotALONEChallenge:

1. Share your favourite throwback from your Instagram Story archive – using #NotALONEChallenge

2. Support ALONE by donating to Stampify’s GoFundMe page, linked here, to help members of the elderly experiencing isolation during this difficult time

3. Share a screenshot of your donation and tag 3 friends to nominate them to complete the challenge!