People are still managing to create romantic connections during quarantine

How Self-Isolation Has Changed The Dating Game in Ireland

Social-distancing has put a major dampener on our dating lives.

Many singletons have had their love-life put on hold, and may be starting to feel lonely during self-isolation.

However, there are still ways to make connections online, and in a safe way.

To start, now might be a good time to download a dating app and get matching.

Quarantine has created a surge in numbers using the likes of Bumble, so you won’t be alone in your new venture.

To take your virtual relationship to the next level, you can ditch instant messaging and instead opt to call your potential partner, which is a quicker way of getting to know them.

In fact, brand new data released by Bumble has revealed that a massive 83% of their users would consider ‘virtual dating’ while social distancing.

Over half of respondents said that they would choose to have a video chat over a drink or a coffee while dating from home.

When it comes to preparing for the virtual date, 58% of users agreed that they would get ready in the same way as a real life date.

If you’re still apprehensive about the safety of virtual dating you don’t have to worry, as dating apps like Bumble have built-in video and voice call features – meaning you don’t have to give out your phone number or email to your potential dates.

The average call length is only 14 minutes, so you got this!