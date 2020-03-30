Home Features Houseparty users urge people to delete the app – as dozens complain...

Houseparty users urge people to delete the app – as dozens complain of being HACKED

The app has proved seriously popular during self-isolation

Goss Team
It has become one of the most popular apps since the beginning of self-isolation, but now Houseparty users are urging people to delete their accounts.

Dozens of people have taken to social media to complain of being “hacked”.

Several users claimed their Spotify accounts were hacked since signing up to the app, while others complained of their Snapchat accounts being hacked, and some even claimed their bank accounts had been hacked also.

The app has become a huge hit since people all over the world are forced to stay indoors and away from their friends and family. In the app you can video chat multiple people at a time, and play games.

A spokesperson for the app said there had been no evidence of hacking on their end.

“We’ve found no evidence to suggest a link between Houseparty and the compromises of other unrelated accounts.

“As a general rule, we suggest all users choose strong passwords when creating online accounts on any platform.

“Use a unique password for each account, and use a password generator or password manager to keep track of passwords, rather than using passwords that are short and simple,” they told Goss.ie.

Take a look at the hacking complaints so far:

Goss.ie has contacted Houseparty for comment.

