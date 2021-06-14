Filming for Disenchanted is currently underway in Co. Wicklow

Hollywood movies that were filmed in Ireland

Ireland has become a popular spot for movie productions thanks to it’s breathtakingly beautiful scenery.

Disney’s highly anticipated film Disenchanted is currently being filmed in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, and Hollywood stars Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams have relocated here for the summer.

We have rounded up some other movies that have been filmed across the country, and some may surprise you!

Take a look:

Braveheart

Mel Gibson acted, directed and produced this iconic 1995 film about Scotland’s fight for freedom.

Ironically, it was primarily shot in Ireland, with scenes depicting London actually being filmed at Bective Abbey, County Meath.

The Battle of Stirling Bridge was filmed on the Curragh Plains, County Kildare and the scenes set in York were filmed at Trim Castle, County Meath.

King Arthur

Kiera Knightley and Clive Owen starred in the 2004 film which was fitting considering their strong Irish roots.

The entire film was filmed in Ireland, with interior scenes filmed in Co. Wicklow’s Ardmore Studios.

Hadrian’s Wall in the film could be found in Ballymore Eustace in Co. Kildare, and other scenes were filmed in nearby estates like Powerscourt and Luggala.

Ad

Lassie

The 2005 version of the story of everyone’s favourite dog was filmed in beautiful locations such as the Wicklow mountains, Killruddery House in Bray, and Dublin.

Filming took place over 7 weeks in Ireland with the crew calling for mountainous scenery such as the Magillycuddy Reeks.

There was a huge push at the time to attract film studios to shoot in Ireland by offering tax incentives, and Lassie took the offer!

Ad

Leap Year

Amy Adams first film in Ireland was back in 2010, where she starred alongside Matthew Goode.

In the film, Amy’s character travels to Dublin to propose to her boyfriend on February 29 – a leap day.

The movie was shot in Wicklow, Dublin, Mayo, Waterford and Galway, including locations such as the Aran Islands, Connemara, Temple Bar, Georgian Dublin, Wicklow National Park and Olaf Street.

Ad

P.S. I Love You

P.S. I Love You is a beautiful romance with some questionable Irish accents.

Starring Gerald Butler and Hilary Swank, the film tells the story of a woman mourning the death of her late husband and to her surprise, she starts receiving letters from him.

The film was shot in Ireland for about ten days, including locations such as Whelan’s Pub in Dublin, and Blessington Lakes, Lacken, Wicklow Mountains and The Sally Gap in County Wicklow.

Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince

For one scene of the movie Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, Harry and Dumbledore are seen battling with evil on a dramatic cliff face.

Ad

Those cliffs are one of the most visited places in all of Ireland, the Cliffs of Moher in County Clare.

Shortly after that shot, the pair are standing on a rock which happens to be Lemon Rock in County Kerry – which is part of the Skelligs.

Marley & Me

Marley & Me is a heartwarming story about the special bond between a family and their dog.

Ad

The movie’s newlyweds John and Jenny Grogan (Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston) travel to Ireland’s west coast on honeymoon.

These scenes were filmed in multiple locations across the country, including. Inagh Valley, Lough Na Fooey, Glebe Stone Circle and Ballymagibbon Cairn near Cong.

Star Wars

In both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, Ireland was a prime shooting location.

Scenes from both Star Wars films were shot on the Skellig Islands, off the west coast.

The iconic spaceship Millenium Falcon was built on Malin Head for The Last Jedi.

The Loop Head Lighthouse, caves and mine shafts dotted around the Mizen Head area, Brow Head and Sybil Head were also used when filming the popular flicks.

Wild Mountain Thyme

Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan made headlines last year following the release of the trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme, when fans criticised their “leprechaun sounding” Irish accents.

Emily stars as Rosemary Muldoon in the romantic-comedy, who falls in love with Jamie’s character Anthony Reilly before they get caught up in a dispute over farmland.

The movie was shot in Crossmolina, Co. Mayo.