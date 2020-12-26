It's time to start binging before they leave the streaming giant for good!

While a host of new additions are joining Netflix next month, it is also nearly time to say goodbye to some of our favourite shows.

So as December draws to a close, it’s time to start binge-watching, because you soon will no longer be able to view these shows on the streaming giant.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in January 2021.

Gossip Girl

We are devastated to announce that all six seasons of Gossip Girl are being taken off Netflix on January 1.

The popular show follows the lives of privileged teenagers on the upper east side of New York, who’s every move is watched and reported by an anonymous blogger.

The series revolves around the friendships, romances and dramatic lives of Blair Waldorf, Serena van der Woodsen, Dan Humphrey, Nate Archibald and Chuck Bass.

You have six days left to watch all 121 episodes before it’s too late… Go!

Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends

Seasons 1 and 2 of Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends are leaving the streaming giant on January 1.

In the series, the filmmaker and journalist documents some of the US’s most bizarre happenings, events and rituals, by getting involved himself.

Louis Theroux: LA Stories

Louis Theroux takes an up-close look at three groups of people in Los Angeles: dog owners, terminally ill hospital patients and sex offenders.

This interesting documentary series leaves Netflix on January 1.

When Louis Met…

Louis Theroux films various celebrities as they go about their daily lives.

In season one of the show, he interviews magician Paul Daniels with his wife Debbie McGee, ex-Conservative MP Neil Hamilton and his wife Christine, British politician Ann Noreen Widdecombe, boxer Chris Eubank, and ventriloquist Keith Harris and his feathered friend Orville.

The series leaves Netflix on January 1.

Doctor Who

The ten seasons of the hit sci-fi series are leaving Netflix on January 1.

The programme depicts the adventures of a Time Lord called “the Doctor”, an extraterrestrial being who appears to be human.

Here’s the full list of what is leaving Netflix in January:

January 1:

A Good Wife (1 Season)

An Innocent Mistake (1 Season)

Case Closed (1 Collection)

Doctor Who (10 Seasons)

Doomsday Preppers (1 Season)

Drugs, Inc. (1 Season)

Ex-Boyfriend (1 Season)

Gossip Girl (6 Seasons)

Grand Hotel (3 Seasons)

300 Days (1 Season)

In Between (1 Season)

Knights of Sidonia (2 Seasons)

Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends (2 Seasons)

Louis Theroux: LA Stories (1 Season)

The New World (1 Season)

Prince William (1 Season)

The Principal (1 Season)

Reckoning (1 Season)

Shi Wa Se (1 Season)

Wanda and the Alien (1 Season)

The West (1 Season)

What Is Love (1 Season)

When Louis Met… (1 Season)

Who’s the One (1 Season)

January 4

Broken (1 Season)

January 8