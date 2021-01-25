Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in February

We've rounded up all the new TV shows and films joining the streaming giant next month

Although February is the shortest month of the year, Netflix are adding plenty of new additions to keep you entertained for the month.

There will be a host of flicks joining the platform, including some old-time favourites as well as some new, highly anticipated releases.

We’ve rounded up all the TV shows and films joining Netflix next month, plus their release dates:

February 1st

Mean Girls (2004) – American teen cult comedy classic starring Lindsay Lohan.

Miss Bala (2019) – Adaptation of the Spanish-language film starring Gina Rodriguez about a girl called Gloria involved in the world of cross-border crime.

Moms’ Night Out (2014) – A true-to-life family comedy that celebrates the beautiful mess called parenting.

Next (2007) – Action sci-fi thriller starring Nicolas Cage about a Las Vegas magician pursued by the FBI.

Parks & Recreation (7 Seasons) – Comedy series about the Pawnee parks department.

Snakes on a Plane (2006) – A classic action/horror film starring Samuel L. Jackson.

The House Arrest of Us (Season 1) – Filipino comedy series.

The Pact (2012) – Horror film about a woman returning to her childhood home to find a presence there.

Zig & Sharko (Season 3) – Animated kids adventure series.

February 2nd

Kid Cosmic (Season 1), Netflix Original – Animated kids adventure series about a young boy getting his wish of becoming a superhero.

Mighty Express (Season 2), Netflix Original – Second season of the animated kids series from the creator of Paw Patrol.

February 3rd

All My Friends Are Dead (2021), Netflix Original – Polish New Year’s Eve thriller.

Firefly Lane (Season 1), Netflix Original – Highly anticipated drama series based on novels by the same name. The show will follow the ups and downs in the friendship of two lifelong friends.

February 5th

Hache (Season 2), Netflix Original – Spanish series about a woman thrown into the drug trade during the 60s.

Invisible City (Season 1), Netflix Original – Brazilian fantasy series.

Malcolm & Marie (2021), Netflix Original – An intimate drama starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

Space Sweepers (2021), Netflix Original – Korean sci-fi space drama set in 2092.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity (2021), Netflix Original – Mandarin fantasy.

Strip Down, Rise Up (2021) – Documentary on the benefits and life-changing effects of pole dancing.

February 10th

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Limited Series) N – Investigative docuseries examining the high profile disappearance of Elisa Lam.

Ghosts of Cité Soleil (2006) – Documentary on one of Haiti’s worst slums.

Kalde føtter (2006) – Norweigen comedy.

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (2018) – Movie spin-off about five teenage superheroes now looking to make it big in Hollywood.

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (2021), Netflix Original – French movie.

February 11th

Red Dot (2021), Netflix Original – Swedish thriller about a pregnant woman who attempts to rekindle her marriage while on a hiking trip, but ends up fleeing for her life.

Capitani (Season 1) – 12 episode crime mini-series from Luxembourg.

Squared Love (2021) – Polish rom-com.

February 12th

To All The Boys: Always and Forever (2021) N – The third entry in the To All The Boys franchise.

Xico’s Journey (2021) N – Animated feature film about a girl, a dog and her best pal hoping to save their mountain from an evil corporation

Hate by Dani Rovira (2021), Netflix Original – Spanish stand-up special.

Barbie Princess Adventure (2020) – Barbie learns what it means to be herself in a Princess Switch type scenario.

Buried by the Bernards (Season 1) N – Reality series about a funeral home in Memphis, USA.

February 15th

The Crew (Season 1) – Comedy sitcom series starring Kevin James set within a NASCAR racing team. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter, James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team.

February 16th

Animals on the Loose: A You vs Wild Movie (2021) – In this interactive special, Bear Grylls needs your help.

February 19th

I Care a Lot (2021), Netflix Original – Drama about a legal guardian who causes a rift after she sees money in her eyes.

Tribes of Europa (Season 1), Netflix Original – German sci-fi about three siblings attempting to change the world.

February 23rd

Pelé (2021) – Documentary film about the legendary football player, Pelé.

February 26th