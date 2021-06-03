We are so excited for the long weekend!

Here’s what to watch this bank holiday weekend

It’s almost the bank holiday weekend!

To celebrate the long weekend, we have rounded up the best TV shows and movies to watch and stream over the next few days.

Take a look:

The Best of The Late Late Show

The Late Late Show finished up for the season last Friday.

This Friday, a special episode of the show will air on RTÉ One at 9:35pm, bringing together some of the best moments of the show.

From top celebrity guests and unforgettable interviews, to the best live music performances, Friday’s show is not one to be missed!

The Masked Dancer UK

The Masked Dancer UK kicked off last Saturday, and has been on every day since.

The semi-final will take place on Friday night, which will see the remaining celebrities will battle for a place in Saturday night’s final.

The wacky show airs at 7:30pm on Virgin Media One.

Yesterday

Himesh Patel stars as struggling musician Jack Malik, who suddenly finds himself the only person who has ever heard of the Beatles and becomes famous after taking credit for their songs.

The 2019 rom-com, starring Ed Sheeran and Lily James, joins Netflix on Friday, June 4.

Moana

Perfect for a family night in, RTÉ One are airing Disney’s Moana on Saturday night at 6:35pm.

Starring Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho, the 2016 film follows a girl named Moana on her journey to return the heart of goddess Te Fitti from demigod Maui – after the plants and the fish on her island start dying due to a blight.

Reeling in the Years

Reeling In The Years is back this Sunday night.

The half-hour programme will focus on the year 2018 – when the Beast from the East hit Ireland and Pope Francis visited.

Tune in on RTÉ One at 8:30pm.

BAFTA TV Awards 2021

The 2021 BAFTA TV Awards take place this Sunday, June 6, hosted by Richard Ayoade for the second year in a row.

The show kicks off at 7pm on BBC One, with Years & Years star Olly Alexander opening the ceremony with his new track ‘Starstruck’.

Check out the full list of nominees here.