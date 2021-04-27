A further easing of Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions came into effect on Monday

Here’s what is reopening in Ireland this week

A number of popular attractions reopened in Ireland on Monday, as Covid-19 restrictions eased.

From zoos, pet farms and heritage sites, to golf courses, sports pitches and tennis courts, Irish people enjoyed days out within their counties for the first time in months.

Other attractions will open later in the week, so it’s time to start pre-booking your tickets.

Here’s just some of the attractions that have reopened/are reopening across the country this week:

Fota Wildlife Park

Fota Wildlife Park is located on 100 acres at Fota Island 10km east of Cork City.

The popular attraction is home to animals and birds from around the world, as well as hundreds of native plants, trees and species found in Ireland.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, you must pre-book your visit here.

Dublin Zoo

Dublin Zoo opened in 1830, and is home to over 400 animals – including elephants, giraffes and orangutans.

Located in Phoenix Park, it is one of the most popular attractions in Ireland.

To pre-book your ticket, click here.

Clonfert Pet Farm

Clonfert Pet Farm, located in Maynooth, Co. Kildare, first opened its’ doors in 2009.

They are home to over 60 different types of animals, and have outdoor play and picnic areas perfect for a family day out.

To visit, pre-book your ticket here.

Newbridge Farm

Newbridge Farm, located in Co. Dublin, will reopen on Thursday, April 29.

As well as the Farm Discovery Trail, the beloved Fairy Trail and Walled Botanical Gardens will also reopen.

To pre-book your tickets, click here.

Tayto Park Zoo

Tayto Park Zoo will reopen this Friday, April 30.

Located in Co. Meath, it is home to more than 300 animals and 80 different species.

To pre-book tickets visit: www.taytopark.ie.

Powerscourt Golf Course

Located in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, Powerscourt Golf Course is the ideal scenic location to tee off in.

The original course was designed by Irishman and former Walker Cup Captain Peter McEvoy and opened in 1996, while the second course was designed by Scottish Golf Course Architect David McLay Kidd – opening in 2003.

To book your tee time, click here.