Here’s what is leaving Netflix in May

Watch these shows and films now before it's too late!

Sophie Clarke
Although Netflix are adding a host of new TV shows and films to their platform in the month of May, they are also saying goodbye to some of our favourite flicks.

From the award-winning film based on the life of Mark Zuckerberg, to all seven seasons of the popular US series Once Upon A Time, it’s time to start binge-watching before it’s too late.

Here’s all the movies and shows leaving Netflix next month:

May 1st

  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
  • A.M.I. (2019)
  • Adult Life Skills (2016)
  • Al Pitcher – Fy Fan Sweden! (2017)
  • Alias JJ, la celebridad del mal (2017)
  • Assassination Nation (2018)
  • Audrey Rose (1977)
  • Blade: Trinity (2004)
  • The Carter Effect (2017)
  • Dark Shadows (2012)
  • Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)
  • Disturbia (2007)
  • Dominion Creek (2016)
  • Dot 2 Dot (2014)

  • Fire with Fire (2012)
  • Gurgaon (2017)
  • Hombanna (2017)
  • Innocence (2013)
  • Jewel’s Catch One (2016)
  • Jupiter Ascending (2015)
  • Killer Cove (2019)
  • Kingdom (3 Seasons)
  • Letters to Juliet (2010)
  • Life, Animated (2016)
  • Love Ni Bhavai (2017)
  • Nibunan (2017)
  • Palm Trees in the Snow (2015)
  • The Perfect Storm (2000)
  • Red (2010)
  • Roberto Saviano: Writing Under Police Protection (2016)
  • The Rugrats Movie (1998)
  • Run All Night (2015)
  • Simon (2016)
  • Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ (2017)
  • Two Graves (2018)
  • Waiting (2015)
  • What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)
  • White Boy Rick (2018)
  • Wild Orchid 2 (1992)

May 2nd

  • Hamza’s Suitcase (2017)
  • Japanese Style Originator (2008)
  • Vox Lux (2018)

May 3rd

  • A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
  • It’s Fine (2012)
  • Julius Jr. (2 Seasons)

May 4th

  • The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019)
  • No Estoy Loca (2018)
  • She Did That (2019)

May 5th

  • Birds of Passage (2018)
  • Pup Star: World Tour (2018)
  • Rango (2011)

May 6

  • Premature (2019)
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

May 7

  • The 12th Man (2018)
  • Action Point (2018)
  • City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)
  • Furious 7 (2015)
  • Peelers (2016)
  • Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru (2017)
  • Unfriended (2014)

May 8

  • The Chosen Ones (2015)

May 9

  • Antar: Son of Shadad (2017)
  • Bittoo Boss (2012)
  • The Bulbul’s Nest (2013)
  • Lion’s Heart (2013)
  • Regatta (2015)
  • Tattah (2013)

May 10

    • The Apostate (2015)
    • Bheemayan (2018)
    • Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure (2018)
    • Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017)

May 11

  • The Beginning of Life: The Series (1 Season)
  • Katie (2019)
  • Support the Girls (2018)

May 12

  • Ha Unlimited (2016)

May 13

  • Leo the Lion (2013)
  • Magic Snowflake (2013)
  • Santa’ Apprentice (2010)
  • Scandal in Sorrento (1955)
  • The Sign of Venus (1955)
  • Trick or Treaters (2007)

May 14

  • The Social Network (2010)

May 15

  • 20 Feet From Stardom (2013)
  • Aadu 2 (2017)
  • American Wedding (2003)
  • Attack the Devil: Harold Evans and the Last Nazi War Crime (2014)
  • Cake (2018)
  • Chalay Thay Saath (2017)
  • Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)
  • Fast Color (2019)
  • Inside Man (2006)
  • The Intent (2016)
  • Learning Time with Timmy (2018)
  • Love in 7 Days (2018)
  • Monster Math Squad (2012)
  • Oblivion (2013)
  • RBG (2018)
  • Role Models (2008)
  • Sorry to Bother You (2018)
  • Super Why! (2015)
  • Thanks for Sharing (2012)

May 16

  • Follow Me (2017)
  • Life of the Party (2018)
  • Sensitive Skin (1 Season)

May 19

  • The Magic School Bus (4 Seasons)
  • My Contracted Husband Mr Oh. (1 Season)
  • Once Upon a Time (7 Seasons)

May 20

  • Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)
  • Episodes (5 Seasons)
  • Holmes & Watson (2018)

May 21

  • Duplicate (2018)

May 22

  • Mortal Engines (2018)

May 23

  • Piercing (2018)
