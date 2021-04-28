Watch these shows and films now before it's too late!

Here’s what is leaving Netflix in May

Although Netflix are adding a host of new TV shows and films to their platform in the month of May, they are also saying goodbye to some of our favourite flicks.

From the award-winning film based on the life of Mark Zuckerberg, to all seven seasons of the popular US series Once Upon A Time, it’s time to start binge-watching before it’s too late.

Here’s all the movies and shows leaving Netflix next month:

May 1st

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A.M.I. (2019)

Adult Life Skills (2016)

Al Pitcher – Fy Fan Sweden! (2017)

Alias JJ, la celebridad del mal (2017)

Assassination Nation (2018)

Audrey Rose (1977)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

The Carter Effect (2017)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)

Disturbia (2007)

Dominion Creek (2016)

Dot 2 Dot (2014)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Gurgaon (2017)

Hombanna (2017)

Innocence (2013)

Jewel’s Catch One (2016)

Jupiter Ascending (2015)

Killer Cove (2019)

Kingdom (3 Seasons)

Letters to Juliet (2010)

Life, Animated (2016)

Love Ni Bhavai (2017)

Nibunan (2017)

Palm Trees in the Snow (2015)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Red (2010)

Roberto Saviano: Writing Under Police Protection (2016)

The Rugrats Movie (1998)

Run All Night (2015)

Simon (2016)

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ (2017)

Two Graves (2018)

Waiting (2015)

What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

White Boy Rick (2018)

Wild Orchid 2 (1992)

May 2nd

Hamza’s Suitcase (2017)

Japanese Style Originator (2008)

Vox Lux (2018)

May 3rd

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

It’s Fine (2012)

Julius Jr. (2 Seasons)

May 4th

The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019)

No Estoy Loca (2018)

She Did That (2019)

May 5th

Birds of Passage (2018)

Pup Star: World Tour (2018)

Rango (2011)

May 6

Premature (2019)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

May 7

The 12th Man (2018)

Action Point (2018)

City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)

Furious 7 (2015)

Peelers (2016)

Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru (2017)

Unfriended (2014)

May 8

The Chosen Ones (2015)

May 9

Antar: Son of Shadad (2017)

Bittoo Boss (2012)

The Bulbul’s Nest (2013)

Lion’s Heart (2013)

Regatta (2015)

Tattah (2013)

May 10

The Apostate (2015) Bheemayan (2018) Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure (2018) Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017)



May 11

The Beginning of Life: The Series (1 Season)

Katie (2019)

Support the Girls (2018)

May 12

Ha Unlimited (2016)

May 13

Leo the Lion (2013)

Magic Snowflake (2013)

Santa’ Apprentice (2010)

Scandal in Sorrento (1955)

The Sign of Venus (1955)

Trick or Treaters (2007)

May 14

The Social Network (2010)

May 15

20 Feet From Stardom (2013)

Aadu 2 (2017)

American Wedding (2003)

Attack the Devil: Harold Evans and the Last Nazi War Crime (2014)

Cake (2018)

Chalay Thay Saath (2017)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Fast Color (2019)

Inside Man (2006)

The Intent (2016)

Learning Time with Timmy (2018)

Love in 7 Days (2018)

Monster Math Squad (2012)

Oblivion (2013)

RBG (2018)

Role Models (2008)

Sorry to Bother You (2018)

Super Why! (2015)

Thanks for Sharing (2012)

May 16

Follow Me (2017)

Life of the Party (2018)

Sensitive Skin (1 Season)

May 19

The Magic School Bus (4 Seasons)

My Contracted Husband Mr Oh. (1 Season)

Once Upon a Time (7 Seasons)

May 20

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)

Episodes (5 Seasons)

Holmes & Watson (2018)

May 21

Duplicate (2018)

May 22

Mortal Engines (2018)

May 23

Piercing (2018)