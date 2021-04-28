Here’s what is leaving Netflix in May

Although Netflix are adding a host of new TV shows and films to their platform in the month of May, they are also saying goodbye to some of our favourite flicks.
From the award-winning film based on the life of Mark Zuckerberg, to all seven seasons of the popular US series Once Upon A Time, it’s time to start binge-watching before it’s too late.
Here’s all the movies and shows leaving Netflix next month:
May 1st
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- A.M.I. (2019)
- Adult Life Skills (2016)
- Al Pitcher – Fy Fan Sweden! (2017)
- Alias JJ, la celebridad del mal (2017)
- Assassination Nation (2018)
- Audrey Rose (1977)
- Blade: Trinity (2004)
- The Carter Effect (2017)
- Dark Shadows (2012)
- Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)
- Disturbia (2007)
- Dominion Creek (2016)
- Dot 2 Dot (2014)
- Fire with Fire (2012)
- Gurgaon (2017)
- Hombanna (2017)
- Innocence (2013)
- Jewel’s Catch One (2016)
- Jupiter Ascending (2015)
- Killer Cove (2019)
- Kingdom (3 Seasons)
- Letters to Juliet (2010)
- Life, Animated (2016)
- Love Ni Bhavai (2017)
- Nibunan (2017)
- Palm Trees in the Snow (2015)
- The Perfect Storm (2000)
- Red (2010)
- Roberto Saviano: Writing Under Police Protection (2016)
- The Rugrats Movie (1998)
- Run All Night (2015)
- Simon (2016)
- Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ (2017)
- Two Graves (2018)
- Waiting (2015)
- What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)
- White Boy Rick (2018)
- Wild Orchid 2 (1992)
May 2nd
- Hamza’s Suitcase (2017)
- Japanese Style Originator (2008)
- Vox Lux (2018)
May 3rd
- A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
- It’s Fine (2012)
- Julius Jr. (2 Seasons)
May 4th
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019)
- No Estoy Loca (2018)
- She Did That (2019)
May 5th
- Birds of Passage (2018)
- Pup Star: World Tour (2018)
- Rango (2011)
May 6
- Premature (2019)
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
May 7
- The 12th Man (2018)
- Action Point (2018)
- City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)
- Furious 7 (2015)
- Peelers (2016)
- Prince Jai Aur Dumdaar Viru (2017)
- Unfriended (2014)
May 8
- The Chosen Ones (2015)
May 9
- Antar: Son of Shadad (2017)
- Bittoo Boss (2012)
- The Bulbul’s Nest (2013)
- Lion’s Heart (2013)
- Regatta (2015)
- Tattah (2013)
May 10
-
- The Apostate (2015)
- Bheemayan (2018)
- Chhota Bheem Ka Romani Adventure (2018)
- Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017)
May 11
- The Beginning of Life: The Series (1 Season)
- Katie (2019)
- Support the Girls (2018)
May 12
- Ha Unlimited (2016)
May 13
- Leo the Lion (2013)
- Magic Snowflake (2013)
- Santa’ Apprentice (2010)
- Scandal in Sorrento (1955)
- The Sign of Venus (1955)
- Trick or Treaters (2007)
May 14
- The Social Network (2010)
May 15
- 20 Feet From Stardom (2013)
- Aadu 2 (2017)
- American Wedding (2003)
- Attack the Devil: Harold Evans and the Last Nazi War Crime (2014)
- Cake (2018)
- Chalay Thay Saath (2017)
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)
- Fast Color (2019)
- Inside Man (2006)
- The Intent (2016)
- Learning Time with Timmy (2018)
- Love in 7 Days (2018)
- Monster Math Squad (2012)
- Oblivion (2013)
- RBG (2018)
- Role Models (2008)
- Sorry to Bother You (2018)
- Super Why! (2015)
- Thanks for Sharing (2012)
May 16
- Follow Me (2017)
- Life of the Party (2018)
- Sensitive Skin (1 Season)
May 19
- The Magic School Bus (4 Seasons)
- My Contracted Husband Mr Oh. (1 Season)
- Once Upon a Time (7 Seasons)
May 20
- Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)
- Episodes (5 Seasons)
- Holmes & Watson (2018)
May 21
- Duplicate (2018)
May 22
- Mortal Engines (2018)
May 23
- Piercing (2018)
Ad