Here’s what is leaving Netflix in July

Next month, a host of TV shows and movies are being taken off Netflix.
That means you only have a few days left to watch classic shows such as Fawlty Towers and Only Fools and Horses, and critically acclaimed films such as La La Land and The Truman Show.
Take a look at what’s leaving Netflix in July:
July 1
- All About Nina (2018)
- Angamaly Diaries (2017)
- Are You Human? (1 Season)
- Arizona (2018)
- Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018)
- Behind the Candelabra (2013)
- Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (1 Season)
- Burn After Reading(2008)
- Cappucino (2017)
- Chicken Kokkachi (2017)
- Daffedar (2017)
- Descendants of the Sun (1 Season)
- Diana: Seven Days That Shook the World (1 Season)
- Dracula Untold (2014)
- Dream Big: Engineering Our World (2017)
- Extras (2 Seasons)
- Fate/Grand Order – First Order – (2016)
- Fawlty Towers (2 Seasons)
- Fight for My Way (1 Season)
- Finding Mr. Right (2013)
- Flowering Heart (1 Season)
- Gangsta Granny (2013)
- Gemini (2018)
- Golden Shoes (2015)
- Good Manager (1 Season)
- Green Zone (2010)
- Harry Enfield and Chums (2 Seasons)
- Harry Enfield Presents (1 Season)
- Hell Boy 2: The Golden Army (2008)
- Here and Now (2018)
- Hit the Top (1 Season)
- Hulk (2003)
- It Takes Two (1995)
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
- Jackass 3 (2010)
- John Bishop: Supersonic Live at the Royal Albert Hall (2015)
- Kaviyude Osyath (2017)
- La La Land (2016)
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2015)
- Little Fockers(2010)
- Little Singham Bandarpur Mein Hu Ha Hu (2019)
- Ma Chu Ka (2017)
- Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003)
- Michael (1996)
- Midnight in Paris (2011)
- Morning Glory (2010)
- Mrs. Lowry & Sons (2019)
- My Golden Life (1 Season)
- Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey!? (2014)
- Nitro Circus: The Movie (2012)
- Orphan (2009)
- Ouija (2014)
- Our Shining Days (2017)
- Paathi (2017)
- Parade’s End (1 Season)
- Pareeth Pandaari (2017)
- Paulettante Veedu (2016)
- Queen for Seven Days (1 Season)
- Radio Romance (1 Season)
- Revolutionary Road (2008)
- Road to Yesterday (2015)
- RocknRolla (2008)
- Russell Brand: Messiah Complex (2013)
- Sarvopari Palakkaran (2017)
- Saving Private Ryan (1998)
- School 2017 (1 Season)
- Secret (2007)
- Shaun of the Dead (2004)
- Sir Alex Ferguson: Secrets of Success (2015)
- Smokey and the Bandit (1977)
- Step Up (2006)
- Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012)
- Stone Age (1 Season)
- Suicide (2014)
- Tayo the Little Bus (2 Seasons)
- Tayo the Little Bus Movie: Mission Ace (2016)
- Temporary Family (2014)
- The Accountant of Auschwitz (2018)
- The Asterisk War (1 Season)
- The Blues Brothers (1980)
- The Bodyguard (2016)
- The Borrowers (1997)
- The Code (1 Season)
- The Cold Light of Day (1996)
- The Eagle (2011)
- The Feels (2018)
- The Golden Era (2014)
- The Green Mile (1999)
- The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
- The Hurt Locker (2008)
- The Incredible Hulk (2008)
- The Job Lot (3 Seasons)
- The Lake House (2006)
- The Last Airbender (2010)
- The Last Tree (2019)
- The Legend of Michael Mishra (2016)
- The Nut Job (2014)
- The Secret Garden (1993)
- The Stepford Wives (2004)
- The Terminal (2004)
- The Truman Show (1998)
- Theeram (2017)
- This Is Where I Leave You (2014)
- Tik Tok (2016)
- Titipo Titipo (2 Seasons)
- Torque (2004)
- Tower Heist (2011)
- Vacation (2015)
- Viswasapoorvam Mansoor (2017)
- Wallander (4 Seasons)
- Walliams & Friend (1 Season)
- We, the Marines (2017)
- What a Wonderful Family
- White Collar (6 Seasons)
- Wolf Creek 2 (2013)
- You Carry Me (2015)
- Zombie Dumb (2 Seasons)
July 2
- Dance Academy: The Comeback (2017)
- Deep (2016)
- Jack Taylor (2016)
- Shattered Memories (2018)
- Spaced (2 Seasons)
- The Hustle (2019)
July 3
- All Is True (2018)
July 4
- Simply Actors (2007)
July 5
- Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (2 Seasons)
July 6
- Absolutely Fabulous (6 Seasons)
- Ashes to Ashes (3 Seasons)
- Brexit: The Uncivil War (2019)
- Charlie and Lola (2 Seasons)
- David Beckham: For the Love of the Game (2015)
- David Beckham: Into the Unknown (2014)
- Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes (2016)
- Dinnerladies (2 Seasons)
- Duran Duran: There’s Something You (2018)
- John Robins: The Darkness of Robins (2017)
- The Last Post (1 Season)
- McMafia (1 Season)
- Pure (1 Season)
- Revolutions: The Ideas That Changed the World (1 Season)
- SS-GB (1 Season)
- The Vicar of Dibley (4 Seasons)
July 7
- Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit (2018)
- Only You (2018)
- Tag (2018)
July 8
- The Invitation (2015)
- Krishna Balram (2019)
- Magi: Adventure of Sinbad (1 Season) N
July 10
- Press (1 Season)
- Summer oh ’92 (2015)
July 11
- Overlord 92018)
- Wildlife (20180
July 12
- Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast (2018)
- Wild Rose. (2019)
July 13
- Blood & Treasures(2016)
- Fatal Destiny (2016)
- So Young (2013)
July 14
- Blue Exorcist: The Movie (2012)
- Bottom (3 Seasons)
- Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess (2012)
- Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood (5 Seasons)
- Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos (2011)
- Ghost Pain (2013)
- Horrid Henry (5 Series)
- Invisible Essence: The Little Prince (2018)
- My True Friend (2012)
- Only Fools and Horses (4 Seasons)
- The Iron Ladies 2 (2003)
- The Prodigy (2019)
July 15
- Auschwitz: The Nazis and the Final Solution (2005)
- Brüno (2009)
- I’m Alan Partridge (2002)
- Look Away (2019)
- Masterpiece Classic: Pride and Prejudice (1995)
- Mater (2017)
- Peanuts (2014)
- Sharpe’s Challenge (2006)
- Sharpe’s Peril (2008)
- The Last Nazis (2009)
- The Pages (An Acceptable Loss) (2018)
- Top Gear (Multiple Seasons)
- Top Gear: The Perfect Road Trip (2013)
- Walking with Dinosaurs (1999)
- Walking with Dinosaurs: Land of the Giants (2002)
- Walking with Dinosaurs: Sea Monsters (2003)
- Walking with Dinosaurs: The Ballad of Big Al (2000)
- Walking with Dinosaurs: The Giant Claw (2002)
Ad