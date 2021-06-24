You only have a few days left to watch these flicks!

Here’s what is leaving Netflix in July

Next month, a host of TV shows and movies are being taken off Netflix.

That means you only have a few days left to watch classic shows such as Fawlty Towers and Only Fools and Horses, and critically acclaimed films such as La La Land and The Truman Show.

Take a look at what’s leaving Netflix in July:

July 1

All About Nina (2018)

Angamaly Diaries (2017)

Are You Human? (1 Season)

Arizona (2018)

Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018)

Behind the Candelabra (2013)

Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (1 Season)

Burn After Reading(2008)

Cappucino (2017)

Chicken Kokkachi (2017)

Daffedar (2017)

Descendants of the Sun (1 Season)

Diana: Seven Days That Shook the World (1 Season)

Dracula Untold (2014)

Dream Big: Engineering Our World (2017)

Extras (2 Seasons)

Fate/Grand Order – First Order – (2016)

Fawlty Towers (2 Seasons)

Fight for My Way (1 Season)

Finding Mr. Right (2013)

Flowering Heart (1 Season)

Gangsta Granny (2013)

Gemini (2018)

Golden Shoes (2015)

Good Manager (1 Season)

Green Zone (2010)

Harry Enfield and Chums (2 Seasons)

Harry Enfield Presents (1 Season)

Hell Boy 2: The Golden Army (2008)

Here and Now (2018)

Hit the Top (1 Season)

Hulk (2003)

It Takes Two (1995)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jackass 3 (2010)

John Bishop: Supersonic Live at the Royal Albert Hall (2015)

Kaviyude Osyath (2017)

La La Land (2016)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2015)

Little Fockers(2010)

Little Singham Bandarpur Mein Hu Ha Hu (2019)

Ma Chu Ka (2017)

Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003)

Michael (1996)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Morning Glory (2010)

Mrs. Lowry & Sons (2019)

My Golden Life (1 Season)

Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey!? (2014)

Nitro Circus: The Movie (2012)

Orphan (2009)

Ouija (2014)

Our Shining Days (2017)

Paathi (2017)

Parade’s End (1 Season)

Pareeth Pandaari (2017)

Paulettante Veedu (2016)

Queen for Seven Days (1 Season)

Radio Romance (1 Season)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Road to Yesterday (2015)

RocknRolla (2008)

Russell Brand: Messiah Complex (2013)

Sarvopari Palakkaran (2017)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

School 2017 (1 Season)

Secret (2007)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Sir Alex Ferguson: Secrets of Success (2015)

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012)

Stone Age (1 Season)

Suicide (2014)

Tayo the Little Bus (2 Seasons)

Tayo the Little Bus Movie: Mission Ace (2016)

Temporary Family (2014)

The Accountant of Auschwitz (2018)

The Asterisk War (1 Season)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Bodyguard (2016)

The Borrowers (1997)

The Code (1 Season)

The Cold Light of Day (1996)

The Eagle (2011)

The Feels (2018)

The Golden Era (2014)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

The Job Lot (3 Seasons)

The Lake House (2006)

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Last Tree (2019)

The Legend of Michael Mishra (2016)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Secret Garden (1993)

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The Terminal (2004)

The Truman Show (1998)

Theeram (2017)

This Is Where I Leave You (2014)

Tik Tok (2016)

Titipo Titipo (2 Seasons)

Torque (2004)

Tower Heist (2011)

Vacation (2015)

Viswasapoorvam Mansoor (2017)

Wallander (4 Seasons)

Walliams & Friend (1 Season)

We, the Marines (2017)

What a Wonderful Family

White Collar (6 Seasons)

Wolf Creek 2 (2013)

You Carry Me (2015)

Zombie Dumb (2 Seasons)

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback (2017)

Deep (2016)

Jack Taylor (2016)

Shattered Memories (2018)

Spaced (2 Seasons)

The Hustle (2019)

July 3

All Is True (2018)

July 4

Simply Actors (2007)

July 5

Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (2 Seasons)

July 6

Absolutely Fabulous (6 Seasons)

Ashes to Ashes (3 Seasons)

Brexit: The Uncivil War (2019)

Charlie and Lola (2 Seasons)

David Beckham: For the Love of the Game (2015)

David Beckham: Into the Unknown (2014)

Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes (2016)

Dinnerladies (2 Seasons)

Duran Duran: There’s Something You (2018)

John Robins: The Darkness of Robins (2017)

The Last Post (1 Season)

McMafia (1 Season)

Pure (1 Season)

Revolutions: The Ideas That Changed the World (1 Season)

SS-GB (1 Season)

The Vicar of Dibley (4 Seasons)

July 7

Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit (2018)

Only You (2018)

Tag (2018)

July 8

The Invitation (2015)

Krishna Balram (2019)

Magi: Adventure of Sinbad (1 Season) N

July 10

Press (1 Season)

Summer oh ’92 (2015)

July 11

Overlord 92018)

Wildlife (20180

July 12

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast (2018)

Wild Rose. (2019)

July 13

Blood & Treasures(2016)

Fatal Destiny (2016)

So Young (2013)

July 14

Blue Exorcist: The Movie (2012)

Bottom (3 Seasons)

Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess (2012)

Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood (5 Seasons)

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos (2011)

Ghost Pain (2013)

Horrid Henry (5 Series)

Invisible Essence: The Little Prince (2018)

My True Friend (2012)

Only Fools and Horses (4 Seasons)

The Iron Ladies 2 (2003)

The Prodigy (2019)

July 15

Auschwitz: The Nazis and the Final Solution (2005)

Brüno (2009)

I’m Alan Partridge (2002)

Look Away (2019)

Masterpiece Classic: Pride and Prejudice (1995)

Mater (2017)

Peanuts (2014)

Sharpe’s Challenge (2006)

Sharpe’s Peril (2008)

The Last Nazis (2009)

The Pages (An Acceptable Loss) (2018)

Top Gear (Multiple Seasons)

Top Gear: The Perfect Road Trip (2013)

Walking with Dinosaurs (1999)

Walking with Dinosaurs: Land of the Giants (2002)

Walking with Dinosaurs: Sea Monsters (2003)

Walking with Dinosaurs: The Ballad of Big Al (2000)

Walking with Dinosaurs: The Giant Claw (2002)