Here's what is leaving Netflix in July

You only have a few days left to watch these flicks!

Sophie Clarke
Next month, a host of TV shows and movies are being taken off Netflix.

That means you only have a few days left to watch classic shows such as Fawlty Towers and Only Fools and Horses, and critically acclaimed films such as La La Land and The Truman Show.

Take a look at what’s leaving Netflix in July:

July 1

  • All About Nina (2018)
  • Angamaly Diaries (2017)
  • Are You Human? (1 Season)
  • Arizona (2018)
  • Bathtubs Over Broadway (2018)
  • Behind the Candelabra (2013)
  • Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (1 Season)
  • Burn After Reading(2008)
  • Cappucino (2017)
  • Chicken Kokkachi (2017)
  • Daffedar (2017)
  • Descendants of the Sun (1 Season)
  • Diana: Seven Days That Shook the World (1 Season)
  • Dracula Untold (2014)
  • Dream Big: Engineering Our World (2017)
  • Extras (2 Seasons)
  • Fate/Grand Order – First Order – (2016)
  • Fawlty Towers (2 Seasons)

  • Fight for My Way (1 Season)
  • Finding Mr. Right (2013)
  • Flowering Heart (1 Season)
  • Gangsta Granny (2013)
  • Gemini (2018)
  • Golden Shoes (2015)
  • Good Manager (1 Season)
  • Green Zone (2010)
  • Harry Enfield and Chums (2 Seasons)
  • Harry Enfield Presents (1 Season)
  • Hell Boy 2: The Golden Army (2008)
  • Here and Now (2018)
  • Hit the Top (1 Season)
  • Hulk (2003)

  • It Takes Two (1995)
  • It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
  • Jackass 3 (2010)
  • John Bishop: Supersonic Live at the Royal Albert Hall (2015)
  • Kaviyude Osyath (2017)
  • La La Land (2016)
  • Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2015)
  • Little Fockers(2010)
  • Little Singham Bandarpur Mein Hu Ha Hu (2019)
  • Ma Chu Ka (2017)
  • Melvin Goes to Dinner (2003)
  • Michael (1996)
  • Midnight in Paris (2011)
  • Morning Glory (2010)
  • Mrs. Lowry & Sons (2019)
  • My Golden Life (1 Season)

  • Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey!? (2014)
  • Nitro Circus: The Movie (2012)
  • Orphan (2009)
  • Ouija (2014)
  • Our Shining Days (2017)
  • Paathi (2017)
  • Parade’s End (1 Season)
  • Pareeth Pandaari (2017)
  • Paulettante Veedu (2016)
  • Queen for Seven Days (1 Season)
  • Radio Romance (1 Season)
  • Revolutionary Road (2008)
  • Road to Yesterday (2015)
  • RocknRolla (2008)
  • Russell Brand: Messiah Complex (2013)
  • Sarvopari Palakkaran (2017)
  • Saving Private Ryan (1998)
  • School 2017 (1 Season)
  • Secret (2007)
  • Shaun of the Dead (2004)
  • Sir Alex Ferguson: Secrets of Success (2015)
  • Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

  • Step Up (2006)
  • Step Up 4: Miami Heat (2012)
  • Stone Age (1 Season)
  • Suicide (2014)
  • Tayo the Little Bus (2 Seasons)
  • Tayo the Little Bus Movie: Mission Ace (2016)
  • Temporary Family (2014)
  • The Accountant of Auschwitz (2018)
  • The Asterisk War (1 Season)
  • The Blues Brothers (1980)
  • The Bodyguard (2016)
  • The Borrowers (1997)
  • The Code (1 Season)
  • The Cold Light of Day (1996)
  • The Eagle (2011)
  • The Feels (2018)
  • The Golden Era (2014)
  • The Green Mile (1999)
  • The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
  • The Hurt Locker (2008)
  • The Incredible Hulk (2008)
  • The Job Lot (3 Seasons)
  • The Lake House (2006)
  • The Last Airbender (2010)
  • The Last Tree (2019)
  • The Legend of Michael Mishra (2016)
  • The Nut Job (2014)
  • The Secret Garden (1993)
  • The Stepford Wives (2004)

  • The Terminal (2004)
  • The Truman Show (1998)
  • Theeram (2017)
  • This Is Where I Leave You (2014)
  • Tik Tok (2016)
  • Titipo Titipo (2 Seasons)
  • Torque (2004)
  • Tower Heist (2011)
  • Vacation (2015)
  • Viswasapoorvam Mansoor (2017)
  • Wallander (4 Seasons)
  • Walliams & Friend (1 Season)
  • We, the Marines (2017)
  • What a Wonderful Family
  • White Collar (6 Seasons)
  • Wolf Creek 2 (2013)
  • You Carry Me (2015)
  • Zombie Dumb (2 Seasons)

July 2

  • Dance Academy: The Comeback (2017)
  • Deep (2016)
  • Jack Taylor (2016)
  • Shattered Memories (2018)
  • Spaced (2 Seasons)
  • The Hustle (2019)

July 3

  • All Is True (2018)

July 4

  • Simply Actors (2007)

July 5

  • Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (2 Seasons)

July 6

  • Absolutely Fabulous (6 Seasons)
  • Ashes to Ashes (3 Seasons)
  • Brexit: The Uncivil War (2019)
  • Charlie and Lola (2 Seasons)
  • David Beckham: For the Love of the Game (2015)
  • David Beckham: Into the Unknown (2014)
  • Dawn French: 30 Million Minutes (2016)
  • Dinnerladies (2 Seasons)
  • Duran Duran: There’s Something You (2018)
  • John Robins: The Darkness of Robins (2017)
  • The Last Post (1 Season)
  • McMafia (1 Season)
  • Pure (1 Season)
  • Revolutions: The Ideas That Changed the World (1 Season)
  • SS-GB (1 Season)
  • The Vicar of Dibley (4 Seasons)

July 7

  • Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit (2018)
  • Only You (2018)
  • Tag (2018)

July 8

  • The Invitation (2015)
  • Krishna Balram (2019)
  • Magi: Adventure of Sinbad (1 Season) N

July 10

  • Press (1 Season)
  • Summer oh ’92 (2015)

July 11

  • Overlord 92018)
  • Wildlife (20180

July 12

  • Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast (2018)
  • Wild Rose. (2019)

July 13

  • Blood & Treasures(2016)
  • Fatal Destiny (2016)
  • So Young (2013)

July 14

  • Blue Exorcist: The Movie (2012)
  • Bottom (3 Seasons)
  • Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess (2012)
  • Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood (5 Seasons)
  • Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos (2011)
  • Ghost Pain (2013)
  • Horrid Henry (5 Series)
  • Invisible Essence: The Little Prince (2018)
  • My True Friend (2012)
  • Only Fools and Horses (4 Seasons)
  • The Iron Ladies 2 (2003)
  • The Prodigy (2019)

July 15

  • Auschwitz: The Nazis and the Final Solution (2005)
  • Brüno (2009)
  • I’m Alan Partridge (2002)
  • Look Away (2019)
  • Masterpiece Classic: Pride and Prejudice (1995)
  • Mater (2017)
  • Peanuts (2014)
  • Sharpe’s Challenge (2006)
  • Sharpe’s Peril (2008)
  • The Last Nazis (2009)
  • The Pages (An Acceptable Loss) (2018)
  • Top Gear (Multiple Seasons)
  • Top Gear: The Perfect Road Trip (2013)
  • Walking with Dinosaurs (1999)
  • Walking with Dinosaurs: Land of the Giants (2002)
  • Walking with Dinosaurs: Sea Monsters (2003)
  • Walking with Dinosaurs: The Ballad of Big Al (2000)
  • Walking with Dinosaurs: The Giant Claw (2002)
