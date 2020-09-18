We've rounded up the best shows coming to the streaming platform

Here’s what is dropping on Netflix next week

With another lockdown on the cards, Netflix are making sure we are kept entertained while we keep safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

From a true crime docuseries, to an inspiring sporting documentary produced by LeBron James – the streaming giant is adding more content to watch in the next week.

Take a look:

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father (Season 4)

The hit travel documentary sees Jack Whitehall take his elderly father Michael on road trips to different locations around the globe.

The dynamic duo go down under to Australia for the new season, which was filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s been a lot of good banter that we’ve had on this tour, we’ve done some pretty crazy stuff,” Jack told Nine Network’s Today show.

“I tricked him onto a nudist beach on Byron Bay, which he didn’t like, it was amazing. I just left him there and the nudists just slowly swarmed …”

Watch Jack and Michael tackle wild Emus, visit the Sydney Opera House and attempt Drag, as season 4 drops on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The Playbook: A Coach’s Rules For Life

This inspiring sports documentary speaks with some of the most legendary coaches in the world – from Serena Williams’ famed tennis coach, hall of fame basketball player and coach Dawn Staley, to Premier League’s José Mourinho.

These successful sporting coaches share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life.

Produced by basketball star LeBron James, The Playbook is dropping on Netflix on Tuesday, September 22nd.

A Perfect Crime

This brand new true crime docuseries investigates the 1991 killing of politician Detlev Rohwedder back in the post-Cold war Germany.

The crime remains an unsolved mystery at the heart of Germany’s tumultuous reunification, with the documentary detailing the strange evidence recovered.

Netflix will delve into the mysterious assassination and revisit the case, when the documentary drops on Friday, September 25th.

A Love Song For Latasha

This emotional docuseries documents the killing of 15-year-old Latasha Harlins, whose shooting sparked the 1992 L.A. Riots.

The teenager was shot in the head by a convenience store owner, who accused her of trying to steal a bottle of orange juice.

Security footage later confirmed that Latasha had money in her hand and intended to pay for the beverage.

Latasha’s life is remembered through intimate and poetic memories shared by her cousin and best friend in this heartfelt documentary.

The Chef Show (Volume 4)

This food reality show combines cooking delicious meals with promos from different celebrity guests – including Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Seth Rogan.

The show sees chefs Roy Choi and Jon Favreau “experiment with their favorite recipes and techniques, baking, cooking, exploring and collaborating with some bold-face names in the entertainment and culinary world”.

Six episodes from the brand new season of the show are dropping Thursday, September 24th.

