Here’s what is coming to Netflix this week

As 2020 draws to a close, Netflix are ensuring there is plenty to keep us entertained for the last few weeks of December.

From a docuseries on one of the most notorious serial killers of all time, to Chadwick Boseman’s final role before his tragic death, there is plenty being added to the streaming service this week.

Tiny Pretty Things

Netflix have described this new drama series as “Black Swan meets Pretty Little Liars”.

The show tackles the highly-competitive ballet world, following dancer Neveah (played by Kylie Jefferson), who joins an elite Chicago-based ballet school, where a star student mysteriously fell to her death.

Tiny Pretty Things will be joining Netflix on Monday, December 14.

The Ripper

‘The Ripper’ is a four-part series about Peter Sutcliffe, aka The Yorkshire Ripper, who terrorised the North of England from 1975 until 1980.

In 1981, he was convicted of murdering thirteen women and attempting to murder seven others, and spent the rest of his life in prison until his recent death.

The documentary promises to show how the atrocious murders affected the country at the time, leaving women fearful for their lives.

Brought to Netflix by the creators of ‘Don’t F**k With Cats’, ‘The Ripper’ joins the streaming giant on Wednesday, December 16.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Produced by Denzel Washington, this big-screen adaptation of the award-winning 1982 play Black Bottom was Chadwick Boseman’s final film before his tragic passing back in August.

The beloved actor starred alongside Viola Davis in the flick, which sees him play an ambitious horn player who is out to make his own name in the industry.

Set in 1920s Chicago, the film will explore the racial tensions and the exploitation of black artists.

The film is set to join Netflix on Friday, December 18th.

Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! is one of the most loved game shows in the world, entertaining viewers since it first aired in 1984.

Contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers, and must phrase their responses in the form of questions.

Hosted by Alex Trebek, five seasons of the show are being added to Netflix on Friday, December 18.

Ocean’s 8

This all-female lead cast sees Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson all take to the screen.

George Clooney, James Corden and Helena Bonham Carter also star in this hit 2018 comedy crime film, about a woman who is released from jail and recruits a special crew of seven women to steal a multi-million dollar diamond necklace from the Met Gala.

Ocean’s 8 joins Netflix on Sunday, December 20.

Mary, Queen Of Scots

Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie star in this 2018 historical flick.