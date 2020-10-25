Here’s what is coming to Netflix this week

Netflix have released their weekly catalogue of the films and shows being added to their platform, and it does not disappoint.

From a classic Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen film, to an iconic 90s series, we have rounded up the best new additions to the streaming giant.

Take a look at our top picks:

Calm With Horses

Set in rural Ireland, Calm With Horses stars Barry Keoghan, two-time IFTA winner Niamh Algar and Cosmo Jarvis.

The film focuses on ex-boxer Douglas ‘Arm’ Armstrong, who has become the feared enforcer for the drug-dealing Devers family – whilst also trying to be a good father to his autistic young son.

Torn between these two families, his loyalties are tested when he is asked to kill for the first time.

The Irish thriller hits Netflix on Monday, October 26.

Holidate

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star in this festive film with a twist, about a couple of strangers who hate Christmas.

After constantly finding themselves single, sitting at the kids table, or stuck with awkward dates during the season, the duo make a pact to be each other’s “holidate” for every festive occasion throughout the next year.

Despite assuring themselves that they have no romantic interest in the other, they end up finding out that sharing everything they hate may just prove to be something they unexpectedly love.

This romantic comedy joins Netflix on Wednesday, October 28.

Dawson’s Creek

Dawson’s Creek was a huge hit when it ran from 1998 to 2003, and it starred a number of famous faces – including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, and Joshua Jackson.

Created by Kevin Williamson, the series followed a tight-knit group of friends—Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek), Joey Potter (Katie Holmes), Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson), and Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams)—living in the picturesque (and fictional) town of Capeside, Massachusetts.

The hit teen drama will be added to Netflix on Sunday, November 1.

New York Minute

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s iconic 2004 film New York Minute is being added to the streaming giant this week, following identical twin sisters Jane and Roxy Ryan

The twins, who have completely different personalities and style, travel to the Big Apple for the adventure of a lifetime.

Eugene Levy also starred in the flick, playing a truant office on the hunt to find Roxy – after news of her continuously missing school and forging absence letters from her father.

New York Minute will be available to watch from Sunday, November 1.

Blended

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore reunite for this feel-good romantic comedy, following two single parents who went on a blind date together and never wanted to see each other again afterwards.

Much to their surprise, they both end up at the same African safari resort with their children – and are forced to stay together.

Blended hits Netflix on Sunday, November 1.

So Undercover

So Undercover is an action-comedy film starring Miley Cyrus as Molly, a private investigator who chose to leave high school to work with her father – a former police officer.

An FBI agent approaches the teen to go undercover in the one place they’re unable to infiltrate – a college sorority.

Transforming herself from the tough, streetwise investigator, to a sorority girl, Molly sets out on a mission to maintain her cover while protecting her sorority sisters.

The film joins Netflix on Sunday, November 1.

Music and Lyrics

Hugh Grant stars as a washed up singer who is given a couple days to compose a chart-topping hit for an aspiring teen sensation.

In the process, he forms a relationship with a former pop music idol, played by Drew Barrymore – in this romantic musical comedy.

Music and Lyrics will be added to the platform on Sunday, November 1.