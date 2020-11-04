We've rounded up the films and TV shows hitting the platform

Here’s what is coming to Netflix next week

Netflix are releasing a host of new films and TV shows to their platform in the coming week.

From Hollywood legend Sophia Loren’s return to acting, to the highly anticipated new season of a Netflix original favourite, there is plenty coming to the streaming giant to keep us entertained.

Here’s what’s joining the platform next week:

Undercover (Season 2)

Season two of the hit thriller is coming, bringing viewers a new case and a new villain with it.

With the help from her ex-colleague Bob, Kim’s research into an illegal arms trade in Syria leads her to El Dorado Ranch, a country and western ranch in the Belgium flatlands.

Bob goes undercover and tries to get in the good graces of the arms-dealing Berger brothers. From behind bars, Ferry continues his search for the true identity of the undercover agents that arrested him., while Polly tries to figure out who her father really is.

Season 2 drops on the platform on Monday, November 9.

40 & Single

This TV series follows a biracial, bi-sexual, single, bridal fashion designer Ebaner Temple.

Ebaner struggles against prejudice as she pursues her goals in life and in love.

40 & Single joins Netflix on Wednesday, November 11.

Trial 4

Trial 4 tells the story of Sean K. Ellis, a Boston man who served 22 years in prison after being found guilty of killing Boston Police Detective John Mulligan in 1993 when he was just 19-years-old.

The eight-part series follows Sean as he prepares for his fourth trial that could potentially put him back in prison for life, after he was released in 2015, always maintaining his innocence.

Investigation revealed corrupt police officers, questionable witnesses and enormous pressure within the department to solve the case, shedding light on issues within the justice system.

Trial 4 hits Netflix on Wednesday, November 11.

The Crown (Season 4)

The Crown is back with the fourth highly-anticipated season.

This season will follow the British royal family as they enter a new era of political change, and as expected, the storyline will largely focus on Prince Charles’ rocky relationship with Princess Diana.

The couple wed in 1981, and welcomed two sons together – Prince William and Prince Harry. However, they decided to separate in 1991, and went on to divorce in 1996.

Season four drops on Netflix on Sunday, November 15.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

This brand new Christmas film is set in the vibrant town of Cobbleton, following legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle.

But when his trusted apprentice steals his most prized creation, his granddaughter takes a long-time forgotten invention to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.

This feel-good musical film tells the story of the strength of family and the power of possibility.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey hits Netflix on Friday, November 13.

The Life Ahead

Hollywood legend Sophia Loren makes her return to the big screen in this emotional drama.

This brand new film tells the story of an ageing Holocaust survivor who forms an unlikely friendship.

When a young immigrant tries to rob her, the two strike up a special bond.

The Life Ahead joins Netflix on Friday, November 13.

Sorry to Bother You

This comedy film follows a young black telemarketer who adopts a white accent in an attempt to succeed at his job.

As his career begins to take off, his friends and co-workers organise a protest against corporate oppression.

Sorry To Bother You hits Netflix on Sunday, November 15.