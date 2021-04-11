Our top picks of films joining the streaming giant in the coming week

Here’s what is coming to Amazon Prime Video this week

Amazon Prime Video have released their weekly round-up for what’s being added to their streaming service in the week ahead.

A host of new films and TV shows are joining the platform this week, and we have rounded up our top picks to add to your ‘Watch List’.

Take a look:

Paranormal Activity 4

This horror follows a family’s encounters with a demon through the lenses of handheld cameras and security cameras.

A couple are overcome by an evil spirit in their own home. In an attempt to unveil the mystery, they install cameras throughout the house to capture the strange paranormal activity occurring in their home.

Paranormal Activity 4 joins Amazon Prime Video on Monday, April 12.

Spontaneous (2020)

This coming-of-age romance is about growing up…and blowing up!

High school students Mara (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last.

The pair try to navigate romance and friendships in the unexpected world.

Spontaneous joins Amazon Prime Video on Monday, April 12.

Burden (2020)

Based on a true-story this film is set in a small South Carolina town scarred from deep-rooted racism in the mid-nineties, this film follows the unlikely friendship between an African American Reverend and a member of the KKK.

Burden joins the streaming giant on Wednesday, April 14.

Somewhere (2010)

The movie revolves around a top notch Hollywood star named Johnny, who though famous feels meaningless and empty.

His life takes an interesting turn when his 11-year-old daughter Cleo (Elle Fanning) from his failed marriage arrives unexpectedly at the hotel he is living in.

Somewhere joins Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 16.

Wander (2020)

Starring Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones and Heather Graham, this thriller follows Arthur Bretnik – a paranoid private investigator with a troubled past.

Bretnik (Eckhart) is hired to investigate a suspicious death in the town of Wander, he becomes convinced the case is linked to the same ‘conspiracy cover up’ that caused the death of his daughter.

Wander joins Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 16.

Side Effects

Emily and Martin are a successful New York couple whose world unravels when a new drug prescribed by Emily’s psychiatrist – intended to treat anxiety – has unexpected side effects.

This thriller joins Amazon Prime Video on Sunday, April 18.