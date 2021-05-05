Today is the perfect day to cosy up and watch Netflix

Here’s the top TV shows and movies on Netflix this week

This rainy weather only means one thing – it’s time to cosy up on the couch and watch some Netflix.

We have rounded up the most popular movies and TV shows on the streaming giant this week.

From movies to keep the kids entertained, to thrillers, horror films, and sci-fis – here’s what to watch on Netflix this week:

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

A quirky, dysfunctional family’s road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope!

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is a heartwarming story about learning to embrace the things that make us unique, what it means to be human in a world filled with technology, and holding tight to the people most important to you when the unexpected hits.

Shadow and Bone

Based on the bestselling fantasy adventure novel by Leigh Bardugo, the upcoming series is set in a war-torn world, where soldier Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free.

Irish actress Danielle Galligan will star in the show as Nina Zenik.

Things Heard & Seen

Amanda Seyfried stars as a young woman who realises her husband and her new house are hiding some harrowing secrets in this new horror film.

The movie is based on Elizabeth Brundage’s novel All Things Cease to Appear, and has been a big hit with viewers since it joined Netflix last week.

The Innocent

This eight-part Spanish thriller series sees an accidental which leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder.

Just as he finds love and freedom, one phone call brings back the nightmare.

Eagle Eye

This 2008 action/thriller sees two strangers thrown together by a mysterious phone call from a woman they have never met.

The woman controls their every move and asks them to carry out a dangerous mission planned by a terrorist outfit.

Rocketman

Rocketman follows pop-star Elton John’s rise to fame, and includes iconic moments and songs from the singer’s life.

Premonition

Sandra Bullock stars in this 2007 thriller/mystery about a woman who gets news that her husband has died.

She wakes up the next day to find him in bed. Believing it all to be a nightmare, she wakes up the following day to a home in mourning.

The Italian Job

Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Edward Norton, Jason Statham, Seth Green, Mos Def and Donald Sutherland star in this 2003 action/thriller film.

After being betrayed and left for dead in Italy, Charlie Croker and his team plan an elaborate gold heist against their former ally.

Cocomelon

This musical children’s series teaches letters, numbers, animal sounds and more, offering entertaining and educational content for families.

School of Rock

This hit comedy stars Jack Black as an amateur rock enthusiast Dewey Finn, who poses as a substitute teacher.

Bearing no qualifications for the jon, he instead starts training the students to form a band.