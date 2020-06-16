A virtual parade and concert will be taking place on June 28th to celebrate Pride

Here’s the events taking place during Digital Dublin Pride from Thursday

Although the official Dublin Pride 2020 was cancelled in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, online events will take place from June 18th until June 28th to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Dublin Pride have listed different events taking place online throughout Pride week, including quizzes, performances, a wigs and wine night, and a live interactive digital parade.

The parade will take place at 2pm on the 28th of June and will be hosted by Paul Ryder and Eddie McGuinness.

According to organisers, last years parade saw over 60,000 people take to the streets to celebrate Pride.

This year, people are being asked to celebrate at home and to share photos, messages and videos online using #VirtualPrideParade.

It has been five years since Ireland passed the same-sex marriage referendum, becoming the first state in the world to legalise same-sex marriage through popular vote.

Though flags won’t fly over crowded streets, they can still hang proud from our windows. Join the virtual pride parade, Sunday June 28th by sharing pictures, videos & messages using #VirtualPrideParade. Proud to Stand, Proud to Party

Organisers say that although everyone can’t come together on the streets, we’re still in this together.

“Buildings will still light up for Pride, flags will be flying high across the city and our community will still be there to support each other. Pride isn’t cancelled, we’re just bringing it home.”

Here are some of the events set to take place:

Friday, June 19th: Pride Friday Night at the Movies

From 7:30pm, Dublin Pride will be hosting an LGBT+ movie night suitable for all ages followed by a chat about the movie. This will be taking place on the official site and more information can be found here.

Sunday, June 21st: Pride Pet Show

This event is to celebrate Pride Pet Day and all “furry and not-so-furry friends” and will be starting at 2pm.

To join in, more information will be coming soon here.

Tuesday, June 23rd: The Outing Festival & Dublin Pride Geílí

This years party will be held virtually with live streamings of LGBT Traditional Irish music and performances from 9pm.

If you’d like to attend the event, click here.

Friday, June 26th: Wigs & Wine Pride Unity

This virtual dance party will take place from 9pm and gives participants the chance to dress up as colourful as possible while dancing the night away. Props are also recommended – think hula hoops, glow sticks and rainbow flags. Don’t forget the wine!

Sign up for the event on Eventbrite.

Sunday, June 28th: Annual Pride Concert and Parade

The main event will take place at 2pm when the virtual parade starts. The concert follows at 7pm with live streamed performances. Line-up yet to be announced but keep an eye out here.

For a full list of events, see the official Dublin Pride website here.