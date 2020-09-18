Goss Media announces €10k advertising fund for Dublin restaurants affected by level 3 restrictions

Goss Media CEO Alexandra Ryan has announced a €10,000 advertising fund for Dublin restaurants affected by the new level 3 restrictions.

While many restaurants will now need to fully close, or only seat up to 15 people outdoors, Goss.ie will provide free advertisements for businesses that offer takeaway services during the next three weeks.

To register for the fund, please contact [email protected] and a member of our sales team will come back to you with an advertising plan.

Advertising across our platforms may include digital ads, editorial content or social media features.

Announcing the initiative this evening, Alexandra said: “We have seen so many businesses and industries all over the country affected by this pandemic, but the hospitality sector in particular has continued to face hardships.

“I have seen so many restaurants, cafes and pubs forced to close their doors and now they are facing the same fear again.

“If we can do anything at all to help, even just giving a platform to businesses who need to continued support, continued revenue, then we will do our very best to use our platform to help others.”

To register your interest please email [email protected]