Colin vs Cuthbert: The best memes from the viral caterpillar feud

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Two chocolate caterpillar cakes have taken the world by storm (yes, you read that right).

Last week, Marks & Spencer lodged an intellectual property claim with the High Court over a cake sold at Aldi named Cuthbert the Caterpillar.

The retailer claimed the cake infringed its Colin the Caterpillar trademark and “rides on the coat-tails” of its reputation, and want to remove Cuthbert from shelves indefinitely.

Amid the legal drama, the caterpillar’s “feud” has become an internet sensation, with hilarious TikToks and memes going viral.

We’ve rounded up our favourite reactions to the Colin vs Cuthbert feud.

Take a look:

@lucyaprillBut which is better? ##colinthecaterpillar ##cuthbertthecaterpillar ##colinvscuthbert ##aldi ##mands ##caterpillarcake ##FreshWearSpin♬ original sound – UK_memes4u

@lucyaprillThere can only be one ##colinvscuthbert ##freecuthbert ##colinthecaterpillar ##colinthecaterpillrcake ##cuthbertthecaterpillar ##caterpillarcake♬ original sound – Guy McLachlan

@liam_music19marvel wishes they had a battle as iconic as these caterpillar cakes ##comedy ##colinvscuthbert ##colin ##cuthbert ##foryoupage ##fypシ ##m&sVSaldi♬ original sound – Liam J. Edwards

