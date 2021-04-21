The caterpillar cakes have become social media sensations

Colin vs Cuthbert: The best memes from the viral caterpillar feud

Two chocolate caterpillar cakes have taken the world by storm (yes, you read that right).

Last week, Marks & Spencer lodged an intellectual property claim with the High Court over a cake sold at Aldi named Cuthbert the Caterpillar.

The retailer claimed the cake infringed its Colin the Caterpillar trademark and “rides on the coat-tails” of its reputation, and want to remove Cuthbert from shelves indefinitely.

Ad

Amid the legal drama, the caterpillar’s “feud” has become an internet sensation, with hilarious TikToks and memes going viral.

Cuthbert has been found GUILTY… ..of being delicious. #FreeCuthbert — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) April 16, 2021

We’ve rounded up our favourite reactions to the Colin vs Cuthbert feud.

Take a look:

Live courtroom footage from the Colin vs Cuthbert case pic.twitter.com/uhdwLSH03v — Loveofhuns x (@loveofhuns) April 18, 2021

M&S – That’s our Colin the Caterpillar!!! Aldi- No, this is Cuthbert!! Let’s hear from the cake- … pic.twitter.com/PLschyH4wm — Elle (@ElleVsWorld) April 15, 2021

me being bored cuthbert vs

of life colin pic.twitter.com/bdkhDwYNgk — nat, moans aggressively (@louishugbott) April 18, 2021

Colin the Caterpillar vs Cuthbert the Caterpillar#colinthecaterpillar pic.twitter.com/VNQ7NHzq3e — Dame Dot CandyCadáis, Bandiúc de Walford 🦄🦄 (@comagirlx) April 15, 2021

Thoroughly enjoying the Colin vs Cuthbert beef — ♡ Scarlett ♡ (@scarlett_reads) April 16, 2021

Absolutely loving the responses to the Colin vs Cuthbert debacle 😂 some are gold#FreeCuthbert — Ben Urkie (@King_Urkie) April 18, 2021