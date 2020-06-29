These stars are highlighting the importance of face masks in public places

Celebs who are encouraging fans to wear masks in public

As the ongoing pandemic continues to affect the world, millions of people worldwide are taking safety measures against the Coronavirus.

And a number of celebrities, both in Ireland and abroad, are using their platforms to encourage others to wear masks.

From James Kavanagh to Kim Kardashian, these A-listers are using their celebrity status to promote mask-wearing in public.

Here is a list of the celebrities who are encouraging people to wear face masks:

Jennifer Zamparelli

Jennifer Zamparelli has spoken candidly about the importance of using face masks on her RTÉ 2FM radio show and on social media.

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old shared a black-and-white photo of herself and her children – Florence and Enzo – wearing masks.

The mother-of-two also urged her followers to tune into her radio show and discuss the issue live on air.

Kim Kardashian

She may be one of the most successful reality stars of all time, but Kim Kardashian has been using her social media platforms to support the use of masks during the pandemic.

The 39-year-old was one of the first celebrities to wear one when she shared a selfie on her Instagram story on February 2.

The mother-of-four launched the new range of ‘Seamless Face Masks’ during the quarantine.

Her company SKIMS also announced that they would be donating 10,000 of the masks to local organisations.

Nicky Byrne

Nicky Byrne protected himself from any potential danger when he was returning to the healthy café Green Straw in Swords.

The Westlife star sported a crocodile-print mask while waiting for his food.

However, he jokingly admitted to fans that the mask wasn’t made out of real animal’s skin!

Holly Carpenter

Holly Carpenter has also promoted face masks on her Instagram account.

The Irish model uploaded an image of herself showcasing a blue leopard-print mask on the social media platform.

The 28-year-old continued to show her support for Irish businesses as she revealed that her mask was from Eamonn Mc Gill.

Katy Perry

She may be expecting a child later this year, but that hasn’t stopped Katy Perry from urging her fans to take safety precautions against COVID-19.

Last month, the Part Of Me hitmaker posted an image of herself on Instagram and sported a Daisies face mask.

She revealed to her followers that the proceeds would go to the organization Direct Relief, which would provide protective equipment and essential medical items for frontline workers.

James Kavanagh

Popular influencer turned TV host James Kavanagh is another example of an A-lister who has used his celebrity status to promote mask-wearing worldwide.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old recently returned to one of his favourite spots, The PepperPot, and donned a mask while indoors.

The gorgeous pink mask was decorated with a number of glamourous pearls.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid has previously encouraged her fans to wear a face mask when out in public places.

Following her Fashion Week stint earlier this year, the 23-year-old took no chances when she got on to her flight and slipped on a face mask.

The model shared the look with her 31.3 million followers on Instagram.

Blindboy

Blindboy is one of the latest celebrities to advise people to follow guidelines during the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the Rubberbandits star tweeted a candid message and urged his followers to use masks in public.

The top podcaster reminded people to think about those who are still at high risk, as the lockdown restriction begins to ease in Ireland and abroad.

Remember, as we enter the great reopening. Wear a cotton face covering to protect others, not yourself. If you don’t wear yours it makes another persons effort null. Think of at at risk prople. Lets Co-operate together to minimise the second wave — The Blindboy Podcast (@Rubberbandits) June 29, 2020

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.