Celebrate Valentine’s Day With The Perfect Gifts from Flowers.ie

The countdown is on for the most romantic day of the year, and it’s the perfect excuse to show your love to anybody that’s special in your life – including yourself! So why not celebrate Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day by sending a thoughtful gift?
Whether you’re loved up this Valentine’s Day, or single – and even need of an anti-Valentine’s Day treat – you’ll have plenty to choose from with Flowers.ie.
You can never go wrong with a beautiful bouquet from Flowers.ie – Ireland’s highest rated florist on both Google Reviews and TrustPilot, who are gaining huge popularity in 2020 with VIP clients in Ireland.
Looking for those extra details? Add in a box of Belgian chocolates, a helium Valentines balloon, a cute teddy, and a bottle of bubbly and you’ve got all the essentials for the most romantic surprise.
Whether you’re a fan of the classic red roses, chic white roses or girly pinks, Flowers.ie have the perfect selection delivered in a vase and use only the highest quality of flowers that have a 7-day freshness guarantee.
Here are our favourite Flowers.ie Valentine Gift Ideas below:
Valentine Dozen Long Stem Red Rose in a vase with Teddy Bear, 125g Chocolate and Balloon – €95.95
Valentine Dozen Long Stem White Rose in a vase with White wine – €88.95
Valentine 24 Long Stem Pink Roses in a vase €145.00
Valentine 50 Long Stem Red Rose in a vase €295.00
Valentine Red Rose Hatbox €159.00
Check all of their Valentine’s offers out HERE.