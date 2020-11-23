Black Friday Sales: The BEST Deals So Far

Cyber Monday marks the start of this week’s major sales event leading up to Black Friday (November 27).

The annual event sees stores kick start the Christmas shopping season by offering customers some epic offers and discounts.

Goss.ie have compiled a list of all the sales already happening – so you can start shopping early, and get your hands on some sweet discounts.

Life Style Sports are offering the biggest deals on street style, fitness, football and rugby ranges for Cyber Week.

Kicking off Cyber Monday, Ireland’s largest sports retailer are offering 20% off running & fitness clothing and accessories.

This not-to-be missed offer includes top brands such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, and ends at midnight tonight so don’t miss out on the deals HERE.

With epic deals on beauty, fragrance and electrical products, Boots.ie has got to be your first port of call for some bargains.

There are great reductions and deals on huge brands this year – such as MAC, Clinique, and even Huda Beauty.

Check out their Black Friday Beauty Steals HERE.

LookFantastic is the ultimate beauty destination for the biggest brands in luxury skincare, haircare and beauty.

Ahead of Black Friday, they are offering 30% off beauty using the code LFBEAUTY, with a range of other offers also available on site HERE.

Online retailer Littlewoods Ireland is home to big brands galore.

Here you’ll find savings on everything from shoes and clothes, to watches, beds and appliances.

At the moment, they have an incredible offer on Apple Airpods, which would make a great gift this Christmas.

The popular headphones are currently reduced from €169 to €145.

Ahead of Black Friday, ASOS are offering up to 50% off 1,000s of styles.

From clothing to footwear, jewellery to handbags, there is plenty to choose from HERE.

DID Electrical are offering some early deals ahead of Cyber Monday and Black Friday, which includes massive savings on homeware appliances, TVs, and other technologies.

From soundbars to headphones, to cameras and FitBits, you can shop their early offers HERE.

Curry’s PC World are promising unbeatable prices during their current Black Tag sale, with savings on laptops, coffee machines, and appliances.

Check out the latest deals on their range HERE.

Amazon started their Black Friday deals at the end of October, with a huge range of savings across a variety of categories.

From Secret Santa ideas, to toys and technologies, there is plenty to choose from in the sales, available HERE.

The Black Friday sales are the perfect time to purchase your Christmas gifts, and Smyths Toys Superstores have kicked off their offers early.

The toy store has slashed prices on a range of popular products, including LEGO collections and cuddly toys.

As always, Harvey Norman are offering huge savings on a range of items this year, as part of their Black Friday sale.

The deals include up to 50% off homeware, up to 30% off TVs, and a discount of up to €300 off laptops. Check out all the early savings HERE. Eason Book retailer, Eason, are offering amazing savings as part of their Black Friday sale. Customers can get 50% off a range of books, and 25% off top picks using the promo code ‘BLACK’ at check out. Debenhams Debenhams are offering up to 50% off a range of products, as part of their Black Friday sale. Whether your shopping for clothing, homeware, or kids toys – you’re sure to nab a bargain.

To celebrate Cyber Monday, Tobi are offering 60 to 90% off sitewide on their range of stylish women’s clothing.

The fashion retailer also offers free delivery with no minimum spend to Ireland.

They will also be offering 60 to 80% off sitewide on Black Friday, so don’t miss out and check out their offers HERE.