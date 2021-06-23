Aldi to sell range of affordable pools from next month

These are sure to sell out fast

Aldi are releasing a range of affordable pools, which will be available in stores nationwide from Sunday, July 4.

Among the new additions is a 14ft Rattan Pool for €229.99, which is bound to sell out in no time.

The pool set includes a Filter Pump, SureStep TM Ladder, Cover, Maintenance Kit, Ground Cloth, Filter Cartridge and Repair Patch.

For those on a slightly smaller budget, Aldi are also launching a 12ft Metal Frame PVC Pool for €119.99

The set includes a Pump, Filter Cartridge, Pool Cover, Thermometer, Floating Chlorine Dispenser and Repair Patch.

If you’re looking something that requires less maintenance, customers can also purchase Aldi’s 3D Family Pool for €29.99, or their Jumbo Paddling Pool for €17.99.

For those with children, the next few items might be of interest…

Aldi are releasing a blow up Water Park for €289.99 – which includes a Water Slide, Climb, Water Cannon and Water Pool.

It takes just minutes to set up, and is inflated by an electric blower to the approximate size: 400 x 335 x 230cm. Suitable for ages 3-10 years.

A Double Water Slide for just €14.99 will also be available in stores, and a Disney 3 Ring Pool for €8.99.

The above products and more will go on sale in 146 Aldi stores nationwide from Sunday, July 4, while stocks last.