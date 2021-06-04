7 Of The Most Shocking Celebrity Scandals From The Past 7 Years

From cheating to arrests, it's been an eventful few years

Goss.ie is celebrating seven years in business this week.

To mark the occasion, we’ve rounded up seven of the most shocking celebrity scandals from the past seven years.

From Dominic West’s romantic getaway with Lily James, to the college admissions scandal – here are the most shocking celebrity moments from 2015 until today.

2015 – Ariana Grande’s Donut Shop Scandal

In 2015, Ariana Grande went viral for all the wrong reasons.

CCTV footage of the songstress, obtained by TMZ, and her then-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez licking donuts on display in a store circulated around the internet.

The singer was then heard saying: “I hate America”, facing major backlash.

Ariana later apologised for her actions in a video, saying: “Seeing a video of yourself behaving poorly, that you have no idea was taken, is such a rude awakening, that you don’t know what to do – I was so disgusted with myself.” “Not here to make any excuses or justify my behavior, because I can’t… I’m just here to apologize.”

2016 – Kanye West and Taylor Swift Reignite Their Feud

Kanye West and Taylor Swift first came to blows at the 2009 MTV VMAs, when the rapper famously ran on stage and interrupted Taylor’s speech as she won Best Video By A Female Artist.

In 2016, their feud hit headlines once again when Kanye released a song called ‘Famous’ – which included the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous.”

After releasing the song, Taylor claimed Kanye never got permission to call her a “b***h” in the song – and it sparked one of the biggest celebrity feuds of the 21st century.

Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian then got involved, by releasing a series of videos on her Snapchat Story – showing Kanye and Taylor discussing the lyrics over the phone while he was recording the track in the studio.

Ad

In the audio, Kanye doesn’t ask Taylor if he can call her a “bi***” or say he made her famous.

The songstress was dubbed a “snake” by Kim following the controversy – which led to her being trolled online with the snake emoji.

After taking a break from social media and completely wiping her accounts, Taylor returned to social media in 2017 with a cryptic post of a snake – teasing her epic comeback track ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

Ad

2017 – Fyre Festival

2017 saw the infamous Fyre Festival scandal erupt.

The inaugural festival, which promised a five-star experience on a paradise island “once owned by Pablo Escobar”, was promoted by a host of famous faces – including Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski.

But the festival turned out to be the exact opposite of what the celebs were promoting, and thousands of fans were scammed out of their money.

When the festival descended into chaos, with many describing it as the “Hunger Games for rich people”, many of the influencers involved in promoting it received backlash on social media.

Ad

The festival became the subject of Netflix and Hulu documentaries, and the CEO of the event Billy McFarland was sentenced to six years in federal prison for mail and wire fraud.

2018 – Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Ad

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance this year – after they grew close during lockdown.

Khloe is now threatening to sue a woman named Kimberley Alexander, who has claimed Tristan is the father of her child.

Rumours about Tristan fathering another child started swirling on social media last May, after a blog published copies of laboratory paperwork, which claimed he took a paternity test in January 2020.

Ad

They also shared alleged text messages between Tristan and Kimberley, which appeared to show them arguing over DNA testing – as Kimberley believed he somehow falsified the test results by using a particular lab.

In a cease and desist letter at the time, Khloe and Tristan’s lawyer Marty Singer confirmed that the sports star did take a paternity test – but said the results were negative.

Despite the negative test result, Kimberley has continued to claim Tristan is the father of her child on social media.

Ad

Most recently, she claimed Khloe DM’d her on Instagram, but the screenshots were later proved to be fake. The KUWTK star has since threatened to sue Kimberley for defamation.

2019 – College Admissions Scandal

In 2019, 50 people were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud after “agreeing to pay bribes totalling $500,000” to get their children into college.

Among those charged were actress Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli and Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman – who were all sentenced to jail time.

Ad

The man at the centre of the scandal, William “Rick” Singer, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and obstruction of justice, but he is yet to be sentenced.

Lori served less than two months in jail for her role in the scandal, and was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine.

Mossimo served a five month sentence from November 2020 until April this year, and was handed a fine of $250,000 and 250 hours of community service.

Ad

Felicity served just 11 out of her 14 day prison sentence.

2020 – Lily James And Dominic West Scandal

Back in October 2020, married actor Dominic West was papped kissing actress Lily James on a trip to Rome.

The pair met while filming Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit Of Love for the BBC, in which Dominic played Lily’s on-screen father.

After the scandal erupted, Dominic and his Irish wife Catherine FitzGerald shocked fans by putting on a united front outside their home – and insisted their marriage was “strong”.

Ad

Lily kept quiet on the scandal until last month, when she was asked what it was like being at the centre of a media storm last autumn amid the affair rumours.

She told The Guardian: “Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that. There is a lot to say, but not now, I’m afraid.”

2021 – Khloe Kardashian Leaked Photo Scandal

Back in April, an unedited photo of Khloe Kardashian in a bikini went viral.

The reality star’s team asked the photo to be removed from multiple publications and social media sites, claiming it was “not intended to be published”.

Ad

Addressing the photo in a lengthy Instagram post, the Good American founder shared two videos of her body.

She wrote: “Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

“But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are.”

Ad

The mother-of-one admitted the “ridicule and judgment” she’s faced her entire life has been “too much to bear”, including the constant comparison to her sisters.

Khloe continued: “For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world.”

“And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles I am told I couldn’t have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all.”

Khloe confessed she loves “a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there” and said: “My body, my image and how I choose to look and want to share is my choice.”

The reality star said her family and friends tell her she’s beautiful every day, but said it needs to be “believed from within”.

She concluded her statement by writing: “I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.”