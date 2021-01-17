10 TV Shows We Wish Never Ended

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, we have watched more TV than ever before, rewatching some classic shows as well as binging on new ones.

After Keeping Up With The Kardashians announced it would be ending after 20 seasons, we have rounded up ten other hit TV shows that we wish never ended.

Take a look:

Friends

The hit comedy series ran from 1994 until 2004, following the lives of six friends living in Manhattan, New York.

Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Phoebe Buffay have become some of the most beloved characters in TV history, sticking together through all of lives trials and tribulations.

While fans remains hopeful for a reboot of the sitcom, all ten seasons are available to watch on Netflix now.

Gossip Girl

Fans were left devastated after Netflix removed Gossip Girl from their platform earlier this month, which originally aired from 2007 until 2012.

The popular show follows the lives of privileged teenagers on the upper east side of New York, who’s every move is watched and reported by an anonymous blogger. The series revolves around the friendships, romances and dramatic lives of Blair Waldorf, Serena van der Woodsen, Dan Humphrey, Nate Archibald and Chuck Bass.

Thankfully, a reboot of the show in coming to HBO Max later this year, featuring a brand new cast and storylines. Gilmore Girls Gilmore Girls showcases the close relationship of single mother Lorelai and her teen daughter Rory, with the series running from 2000 until 2007. The drama followed Rory’s journey into becoming a young woman and her relationships along the way, as well as Lorelai’s attempts at relationships and new business ventures. Although fans were delighted at the 2016 reprisal Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, the cliff-hanger left viewers wanting more. Both the original and the reprise are available to watch on Netflix. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Will Smith brings this hit comedy series to life, starring as a young man who moves in with his wealthy family in Bel-Air . The series ran from 1990 until 1996, offering laughter as well as valuable life lessons. The cast of the sitcom reunited in November, where they paid tribute to the late James Avery, who played the beloved Uncle Phil. The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air is available on Amazon Prime Video. Breaking Bad Breaking Bad was an immediate hit with viewers following its’ release in 2008. After five nail-biting seasons, the beloved crime drama ended in 2013, with the spin-off series Better Call Saul debuting in 2015. The show followed chemistry teacher Walter White, who upon discovering his cancer diagnosis decided to get into the meth-making business to repay his medical debts. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are both available to watch on Netflix. That ’70s Show That ’70s Show followed a group of teenage friends going through their tumultuous adolescence years, including breakups, makeups, and everything in between. One of the most beloved storylines was Michael and Jackie’s relationship, played by real-life couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. The final episode aired on May 18, 2006, with all eight seasons available to watch now on YouTube TV and Amazon Prime Video.

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory follows the lives of four socially awkward friends, Leonard, Sheldon, Howard and Raj.

Their lives take a wild turn when they meet the beautiful and free-spirited Penny, with the popular sitcom sadly coming to an end in 2019.

All twelve seasons of the easy-watching comedy series are available on Netflix.

Tia & Tamera

Tia & Tamera follows actresses Tia and Tamera Mowry from the popular ’90s sitcom ‘Sister, Sister’, as they embark on life’s biggest journeys.

From pregnancies to weddings, to balancing their careers with their personal lives, the reality series gave fans a glimpse into their relatable but glamorous lives.

The show only ran from 2011 until 2013, with all three seasons available to purchase on YouTube.

Glee

Glee is a beloved high-school drama, which followed optimistic teacher Will Schuester, as he transformed the school’s show choir club by getting a group of misfits involved.

The series ran from 2009 until 2015, and followed the musical competitions, romances, and friendships of students and teachers at William McKinley High School.

Paired with an epic soundtrack throughout all six seasons, the heartwarming show dealt with issues including sexuality, bullying and teen pregnancies.

The series is available on Netflix.

The Middle

The Middle ran for almost 10 years, following the dysfunctional family known as the Hecks.

It showed their day-to-day struggles of home life, school, work, and raising children, in a relatable and hilarious manner.

The sitcom’s first episode aired first episode September 30, 2009 and it’s final episode on May 22, 2018.

The series can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.