10 Of The BEST Celebrity Pranks

We all love to play pranks on our loved ones every now and again, and celebrities are no different!

From Adele dressing up as a fake version of herself, to James Corden’s epic David Beckham prank – we love when celebs get up to some devilment.

So in celebration of April Fool’s Day, we have listed 10 of best celebrity pranks that are sure to put a smile on your face.

Phillip Schofield pranks Holly Willoughby on This Morning

This television duo love to have a laugh with one another.

Last April Fool’s Day, Phil and Holly witnessed a guest’s makeover gone horribly wrong on live television – which ended in a car crash outside of the studio.

Little did Holly know, Phillip was in on the joke, and she nearly swore when she found out it was all a ruse.

James Corden pranks David Beckham

We’re still not sure David Beckham has forgiven James Corden for this epic prank…

During a segment on his chat show, James tricked David by unveiling a poor quality statue intended to honour him outside LA’s Galaxy’s stadium in Los Angeles.

David’s reaction was priceless!

Johnny Depp at Disneyland

Johnny Depp is best known for his iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow.

And the movie star reprised his role years later by attending the Pirates of the Caribbean park at Disneyland back in 2017.

Johnny dressed up as the famous captain and pretended to be a mannequin on the ride, before he surprised park-goers by coming to life.

Ant and Dec prank Simon Cowell

We’ll never forget the time Ant and Dec successfully pulled a prank on one of the scariest people in Hollywood – Simon Cowell.

The double act dressed up as contestants on American Idol, and hilariously performed in front of Simon and the judging panel, before he eventually recognised the telly hosts.

This is definitely a must watch!

Adele pranks her fans

This hilarious prank made us think Adele should try her hand at acting!

The Someone Like You singer gave some of her super fans the biggest surprise when she teamed up with Graham Norton to take part in an Adele look-alike competition.

Disguising herself as ‘Jenny’ with a different accent and a prosthetic nose, Adele managed to fool a host of her fans before she got on stage and started singing for real.

Rihanna pranks Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel is usually the one pranking his chat show guests.

But this time, the prankster became the pranked when Rihanna gave him a rude awakening by sneaking into his bedroom at 1am to perform one of her hit songs.

Jimmy’s production was also in on the prank and filmed the entire scene for his chat show.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s Prank War

Brad Pitt and George Clooney have been famous friends for years, and they love playing tricks on one another to try and get them in trouble.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, George revealed how he had stationary made up with Brad’s name on it, and he would send letters to other actors in Hollywood to try and embarrass him.

Arnold Schwarzenegger pranks fans at wax museum

Arnold Schwarzenegger played a hilarious trick on his fans by dressing up as his character from the Terminator franchise, and interacting with them in the heart of Los Angeles.

Arnold even pretends to be a wax figure, and startles wax museum-goers in Madame Tussauds.

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik prank One Direction bandmates

One Direction may have split up, but this amazing prank truly lives on.

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik played a prank on their fellow One Direction members by pretending that an executive on Nickelodeon was giving birth during an interview.

Harry, in particular, was left startled and panicked during the whole ordeal.

Their reactions are priceless!

Ellen DeGeneres pranks… everyone!

There is no doubt that Ellen is the queen of pranks, as she’s pranked almost every celebrity in Hollywood.

Whether she has her staff hiding in her coffee table, or scares them herself in their dressing room, she always pulls out all the stops.

We cannot wait to see what she does next!