We finally know when hairdressers are set to reopen in Ireland

Salons have been closed since Christmas Eve due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions, and we have been eagerly awaiting their reopening.

On Sunday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed that “construction, non-essential retail, personal services, museums, libraries and religious services” are set to reopen on May 4.

Speaking at the annual Fianna Fáil 1916 Easter Rising commemoration, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he was committed to reopening the economy “as fast as possible” from May.

He said: “The last year has been an incredibly tough one for Ireland and the world. A once-in-a-century pandemic has caused unprecedented harm. Getting Ireland through this pandemic is my absolute priority.”

“There is no off-the-shelf handbook for dealing with such rapidly evolving and uniquely devastating virus. And there is no positive purpose served in looking for instant judgements every day.”

“However, for now there continues to be no time to waste. We must limit the impact of the virus and get our population vaccinated. Restrictions have been tough, but they are working,” he insisted.

“The commitment of the Irish people to respecting the restrictions has dramatically reduced the spread of a virus which is today dramatically more contagious than it was 12 months ago.”

“We have begun the gradual steps of lifting some restrictions. And if we can maintain control of the virus we will go as fast as possible in lifting more. And we will move ahead with an unprecedented vaccine programme.”

“In this programme we are facing the twin challenges of obtaining supply of vaccines and reaching every adult in the country. The first phases of the programme are already saving lives and reducing the spread of the virus.”

“A national registration system is now live, allowing thousands to book appointments every day. As the committed supplies are delivered we will radically alter our possibilities.”

“The strategy I outlined in February is being implemented. Key milestones are being met – steps to reopen have been moving ahead while we have also reducing the spread of the virus.”

“We will review progress in the days ahead and set out the steps which we can implement in May. We will look to get all construction activity reopened,” the Taoiseach said.

“We understand the major impact felt by small business and want to see a return of more commercial activity and personal services. We have begun our journey to the end of this pandemic. We will get there.”

