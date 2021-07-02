The Minister for Health confirmed the news this morning

Adults aged 18-34 can get Covid vaccine from next week

Adults aged 18-34 will be able to register for a Johnson&Johnson vaccine with their local pharmacy from Monday, July 5.

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, confirmed the “significant acceleration” of Ireland’s vaccination rollout this morning.

According to the HSE, 60,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine have already been allocated to around 700 pharmacies nationwide.

Significant acceleration of our vaccine programme: * 18-34-year-olds can begin to access Janssen vaccine in pharmacies from Monday. pic.twitter.com/Yhu5k7c4Xc — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 2, 2021



However, a further 70,000 doses are available to pharmacies “if needed”.

Those aged 18-34 are advised to contact a participating pharmacy to book an appointment in advance.

You can find a list of participating pharmacies here.

