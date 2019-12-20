PICS: Special preview screening of Playing with Fire at The Savoy Cinema

Dublin’s Savoy Cinema on O’Connell Street was the place to be this week for a special preview screening of the new family comedy film Playing with Fire.

Moviegoers got into the Christmas spirit for the screening, which tells the story of straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters who come to the rescue of three siblings.

They quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitting.

As their lives, jobs and depot get turned upside down, the three men soon learn that children — much like fires — are wild and unpredictable.

Spotted having a laugh on the day were Baz Ashmawy, who was accompanied

by kids Anna, Mahy and Amelia.

Actress and DWTS alumni Denise McCormack also attended the premiere with her children Harry and Sidney.