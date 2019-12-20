Home Uncategorized PICS: Special preview screening of Playing with Fire at The Savoy Cinema

PICS: Special preview screening of Playing with Fire at The Savoy Cinema

Baz Ashmawy attended the premiere with his kids

By
Goss Team
-
SHARE
Baz Ahsmawy with kids Anna, Mahy and Amelia at | Brian McEvoy

Dublin’s Savoy Cinema on O’Connell Street was the place to be this week for a special preview screening of the new family comedy film Playing with Fire.

Moviegoers got into the Christmas spirit for the screening, which tells the story of straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters who come to the rescue of three siblings.

They quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitting.

Denise McCormack and Bernadette O Halloran | Brian McEvoy

As their lives, jobs and depot get turned upside down, the three men soon learn that children — much like fires — are wild and unpredictable.

Spotted having a laugh on the day were Baz Ashmawy, who was accompanied
by kids Anna, Mahy and Amelia.

Actress and DWTS alumni Denise McCormack also attended the premiere with her children Harry and Sidney.

Vic Kumar , Sonny Kumar and Skye Kumar | Brian McEvoy
Carrie Williams | Brian McEvoy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR