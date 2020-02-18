Love Island’s baby challenge returns tonight

It's the episode we've all been waiting for

Fans will be delighted to see the baby challenge air on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Each couple will be given a baby to look after for the day, testing their skills as future parents.

In their couples they must feed, comfort and change their babies’ nappies, while their efforts are monitored to discover who will be crowned the best parents.

And this year, the Islanders have chosen some very unique names for their babies.

The babies have arrived and it's time for the Islanders to put their parental skills to the test!

Callum and Molly name their ‘son’ Elvis Benedict Jones, while Luke T and Siânnise call their baby Rocky Luke Jr Trotman Fudge.

Ched and Jess choose to name their baby Winter Ocean Uzor, and Jamie and Natalia settle on the Harry Potter inspired name – Voldy.

Opting for more regular names, Demi and Luke M name their baby son Louis, Mike and Priscilla call their daughter Charlotte, and Finn and Paige name their baby girl Darcey.

Later in the episode, one couple will be dumped from the Island following a public vote.

The couples at risk are: Molly & Callum, Demi & Luke M, Mike & Priscilla, Jess & Ched and Jamie & Natalia.

Love Island airs tonight at the later time of 10pm on Virgin Media One.