The singer is set to release her fourth album this September

What has Adele been up to during her time off?

Adele is set to release her fourth album later this year, after taking a few years off.

The singer has released some of the most popular love songs and break-up songs since she broke onto the scene back in 2009.

Some of her greatest hits include Rolling in the Deep, Make You Feel My Love, Hello, and who can forget Someone Like You?

When the star finished her world tour in 2017, she wanted to focus on being a stay-at-home mother to her son, and at the time she was still married to her husband Simon Konecki.

However, Adele’s life has drastically changed since then.

With a new album set to be released this September, we’re taking a look back at what she’s been up to since she went on hiatus in 2017.

2017

At the beginning of 2017, Adele scooped multiple awards at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

The songstress won Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

After her world tour finished in 2017, Adele decided to take a break from touring and moved into a mansion in the Beverly Hills suburbs, where she counted Katy Perry as one of her neighbours.

Not a bad neighbour to have!

2018

In January 2018, Adele swapped a red carpet gown for a luscious white robe as she officiated comedian Alan Carr’s wedding.

Alan married husband Paul in an intimate ceremony at Adele’s home in LA, and the singer got ordained so she could be the one to marry her friends.

Alan later spoke to This Morning about his wedding day, and revealed how Adele made their big day so special.

“She said I want to do your special day, let me do everything. So, she got ordained and she married us,” he said.

“She is the kindest, most sweetest, loveliest person ever. She flew us to Vegas to see Celine Dion sing. She sang my first dance. It was the best day of my life.”

2019

In late 2018 and early 2019, rumours started circulating about Adele’s marriage to Simon Konecki.

The press began to question whether their marriage was on the rocks when the singer attended the BRIT Awards alone that February.

Then in April, the Grammy-winning singer announced her split from Simon after three years of marriage.

One month later, she celebrated her 31st birthday, and in a candid post on Instagram she admitted her 30th year was really tough.

She wrote: “This is 31… Thank f**king god. 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean into it all. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself.”

“No matter how long we’re here for, life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple of years and I’m still changing and that’s OK.”

Months after confirming the breakdown of her marriage, Adele showed off her dramatic weight loss when she attended Drake’s birthday party late last year.

It’s believed the 31-year-old shed about 100 pounds through online fitness workouts and sessions with celebrity pilates guru, Camila Goodis.

2020

Adele kicked off the new year by going on holiday to Anguila with James Corden and Harry Styles in early January.

The Essex native was praised for leaving a huge tip at restaurant during their holiday, and showed off her slimmed down figure in paparazzi snaps.

One month later, Adele drove fans wild when she casually announced her return to music at her friend’s wedding reception in February.

In a video shared on social media, Adele said her fans should be expecting her fourth album this September.

We cannot wait to see the hilarious girl-next-door back in the spotlight!