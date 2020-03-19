WATCH: Maya Jama tries to start a sing-song from her balcony during self-isolation

WATCH: Maya Jama tries to start a sing-song from her balcony during...

Maya Jama has been trying to start a sing-song from her apartment balcony during self-isolation, but her neighbours don’t seem too keen.

Taking to Instagram, the presenter shared a video of her belting out Mariah Carey’s I Still Believe on her balcony while sipping red wine, in the hopes that her neighbours would join in.

Dressed in self-isolation chic, Maya wore a huge faux fur coat, a denim bucket hat, and pink sunglasses.

She captioned the post: “Tried to lighten the quarantine mood n have a sing song but the neighbours ain’t on it.”

Maya took inspiration from Italians who have shared heartwarming videos of neighbourhood sing-alongs while the country is in lockdown.

Thousands of Italians from Rome, Milan and Naples have been performing from their balconies in a bid to cheer each other up amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old’s neighbours weren’t interested in joining in – in fact, the only one to take an interest in her performance was a local cat.