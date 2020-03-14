Viewers left in tears after Paddy McGuinness pays tribute to Caroline Flack on Sport Relief

The TV presenter was part of the Sport Relief family

Viewers left in tears after Paddy McGuinness pays tribute to Caroline Flack...

Viewers were left in tears last night after Paddy McGuinness paid tribute to his late friend Caroline Flack on Sport Relief.

The TV presenter, who sadly took her own life last month, had previously worked with Sport Relief and was a huge supporter of the charity.

During Sport Relief’s live broadcast on BBC One on Friday night, Paddy said: “Recently we lost a much-loved member of the Sport Relief family.”

“Caroline Flack was always a huge and very active supporter of everything this charity does. She gave so much of her time and talent to help others.”

“She’ll be greatly missed by us all, we send all our love to her family,” he added.

Viewers later praised Paddy for his kind words, and said the tribute had them in tears.

One viewer commented: “I’m crying now… that tribute to Caroline Flack got me. She’s missed immensely.”

Another tweeted: “The mention to Caroline Flack on sports relief has me in tears.”

Paddy paid tribute to Caroline just days after she was laid to rest during a private funeral on Tuesday.

The former Love Island host was found dead at her flat on February 15th, months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

It’s believed Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

The presenter’s management have since slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.