Victoria Beckham reveals she’s heartbroken over the death of close friend

Victoria Beckham has revealed she’s heartbroken over the death of her close friend Ed Filiposwki.

According to The Sun, the 58-year-old, who worked in PR, sadly passed away following complications from surgery.

Sharing a photo of Ed on Instagram, Victoria wrote: “This is heartbreaking. So deeply saddened to hear that Ed Filipowski passed away today.”

“He was the kindest man and an incredible force in the industry.”

“I am so lucky he was an integral part of my extended VB team family for many years. RIP Ed. I will miss you. Sending love to his family and all at @kcdworldwide x.”

Ed was described as a “visionary” in a post announcing his death on Instagram.

“The post read: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Co-Chairman and Chief Strategist Ed Filipowski.”

“He leaves a legacy as a champion of the fashion industry with his unbridled optimism and spirit, and we will forever be grateful for his visionary leadership.”