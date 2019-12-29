Victoria Beckham forced to make budget cuts as fashion business makes HUGE LOSSES

"Things are going from bad to worse."

Victoria Beckham has reportedly been forced to make drastic budget cuts as her fashion line is in the red.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Victoria’s fashion empire recorded losses of more than £12million.

An insider told the paper that “things are going from bad to worse.”

The former Spice Girl’s purse sting tightening measures include no longer employing a chauffeur.

She will also have to cut off her contract with her florist, who decorates her office building with fresh plants and flowers each month.

Two of Victoria’s aides have also left the company.

A store insider said: “Things are going from bad to worse for poor Posh.”

“The chauffeur has gone, she’s now driving herself or getting Addison Lees, and the designer plants are on the way out as their upkeep is too dear.”

“Victoria is gutted but she’s put everything into her fashion empire and won’t give up without a fight.”

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: