Tributes pour in following the death of TV medium Derek Acorah

The Most Haunted star was only 69

Kendra Becker
TV medium Derek Acorah has sadly passed away at the age of 69.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Derek’s wife Gwen revealed he had been in intensive care after falling into a coma.

She wrote: “Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness.

“Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me – I can never thank you enough.”

Derek was best known for hosting the paranormal reality series Most Haunted, which premiered in 2001.

The spiritual medium also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2017, and finished in fourth place.

Since the news of his death hit headlines, many have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

