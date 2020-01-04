Tributes pour in following the death of TV medium Derek Acorah

TV medium Derek Acorah has sadly passed away at the age of 69.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Derek’s wife Gwen revealed he had been in intensive care after falling into a coma.

She wrote: “Farewell my love! I will miss you forever! I’m devastated to announce that my beloved husband Derek has passed away after a very brief illness.

“Thank you so much to everybody who has supported me – I can never thank you enough.”

Derek was best known for hosting the paranormal reality series Most Haunted, which premiered in 2001.

The spiritual medium also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother back in 2017, and finished in fourth place.

Since the news of his death hit headlines, many have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

Such devastating news this morning. My heart goes out to Gwen and Dereks family. A legend has left us 💜 Thank you @derek_acorah & @httpGwenAcorah for the support you gave us. RIP Derek 💜 pic.twitter.com/ax7b3j4PdL — Sara Whyman (@SaraJWhyman) January 4, 2020

From our first day together, I always stood by your side, till our last day.

I feel so honoured, privileged and so blessed to have been part of yours and your family’s lives for so many years, but most of all to have been your friend.I will never, ever forget you @derek_acorah pic.twitter.com/kdY5DDTKnk — Jimmy Devlin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@JimmyDevlin) January 4, 2020

Heartbroken to hear the news this morning that my dear friend @derek_acorah has passed away.

Was one of the nicest guys in the paranormal industry, always working and opening doors for those that followed in his footsteps. I’ll miss you Derek, RIP #DerekAcorah pic.twitter.com/qlV3MDnXBG — Lee Roberts (@MrLeeRoberts) January 4, 2020

Heaven gained an angel. A true gentleman and one of my husband’s dearest friends. My heart goes out to his wonderful wife Gwen and their family. We will love and miss you forever 💔

Shine bright Derek and sleep tight xxx

YNWA 🖤 @derek_acorah pic.twitter.com/o40HECIIiA — Michelle Zalis (@ChelleDevlin) January 4, 2020

Derek Acorah ~ I’ll say from the top similar to what I did when Colin Fry left us. Regardless of our standpoint in the world of paranormal research this is really sad news @derek_acorah. pic.twitter.com/ETSkiIj6FO — David Goulden (@davidgoulden) January 4, 2020

Today I awoke to the news that my old pal Derek has passed away. I’m in total shock at the moment. I have so many great memories of working with him. Love and thoughts go to Gwen, family and friends. RIP Derek Acorah x❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/jMhNurEbZZ — Phil Whyman (@PhilWhyman) January 4, 2020

Goodnight our dear friend @derek_acorah. Thankyou for gracing us with your beaming smile, your love and your kindness. We’ll be forever grateful for the time that you were in our lives. You will be in our hearts forever. 💔 pic.twitter.com/JKLD8Xh4kA — Ash (@ash_flay) January 4, 2020