TOWIE star Lydia Bright welcomes ‘perfect’ baby girl

TOWIE star Lydia Bright has announced the birth of her first child.

The reality star revealed that she has welcomed a “perfect” baby girl with her ex-boyfriend Lee Cronin.

Taking to Instagram, Lydia shared the news with her 1 million followers, she wrote: “My darling girl has arrived. I am so overwhelmed with love, she is absolutely perfect.”

The first-time mum had her mother Debbie by her side, as she was her birthing partner.

Lydia had been dating Lee Cronin on and off for two years, and later announced her pregnancy after they split.

Although she never revealed why they split, she did say she was not “closing the door” on their relationship forever.