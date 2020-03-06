TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong announces engagement

The reality star is expecting a baby with her now-fiancé

The Only Way Is Essex star Danielle Armstrong has announced that she’s engaged.

The reality star, who is expecting her first child, got engaged to her boyfriend Tommy Edney while in Dubai on holiday.

Taking to Instagram, Danielle shared a series of photos showing off her diamond ring.

She wrote: “Feel Like The Luckiest Girl In The World Right Now… I SAID YES 💍☺️ #imengaged.”

The news comes just months after Danielle announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

At the time, the 31-year-old didn’t publicly reveal the identity of her baby’s father.

But just two months before her pregnancy announcement, Danielle told her Instagram followers that she had found love with her “best friend of 22 years”.

At the time, she told fans: “Life has a funny way of working out just when I decided to give up on love my friend of 22 years swept me off my feet.”

“You don’t find love it finds you, it’s got a little a to do with destiny & fate, and what’s written in the stars.”

Danielle’s engagement announcement comes just one week after fellow TOWIE star Jess Wright got engaged to her boyfriend William Lee-Kemp.