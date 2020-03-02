THIS new Love Island couple have confirmed their relationship outside the villa

Love Island star Rebecca Gormley has revealed that she and Casa Amor contestant Biggs Chris are seeing one another outside the villa.

She confirmed that she and Biggs are spending time with one another romantically to “see where things go.”

The pair were spotted out for a casual date over the weekend at a kebab shop, where they took some sponsored photos for their social media feeds.

Rebecca told The Sun Online: “Biggs and I have have been spending some time together and seeing where things go. Nothing is official.”

“He really makes me laugh and we have great banter together. He is a really nice guy.”

The islander claims she “doesn’t want to rush anything” but is looking forward to seeing what the future will bring.

“Biggs lives in Scotland and me in Newcastle, so it’s not a million miles away, but there is still some distance between us.”

“But things are going well so far. I am attracted to him and he has me in hysterics plus he is very caring, which I like in a man. So let’s see what the future brings.”

Rebecca split with her Love Island co-star Jordan Waobikeze after leaving the villa, while Biggs was eliminated from the show after failing to be chosen by any of the female islanders following Casa Amor.