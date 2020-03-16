THIS Love Island couple have banned each other from proposing

The couple have agreed that a proposal "will happen"

Love Island winners Paige and Finley have revealed that they have banned one another from proposing.

The couple are serious about making their relationship work outside the villa, and have already thought about their wedding and planned a family.

The couple have agreed that a proposal “will happen” – but not soon.

Speaking to OK! Finn opened up on marriage plans:

“It will happen when it happens. It won’t be this year, although that being said, who knows?”

“Marriage is a big commitment and although we love each other dearly, it’s one of those things you need to seriously think about.”

Paige added, laughing: “We just need to enjoy our time now as we’ve only just left the villa. So don’t propose to me!”

The Love Island star revealed that he was afraid girlfriend Paige would propose to him during the February 2020 leap year.

Paige joked about making Finley her husband on social media – but didn’t pop the question on February 29th.

