"We are so excited to let you know our very nappy news..."

THIS Love Island couple are expecting a baby

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde and husband Nathan Massey have announced they are expecting their second child.

The couple already share two-year old son Freddie-George.

Cara took to Instagram to share a sweet image from a photoshoot announcing her pregnancy.

The snap comes from a shoot in NEW! Magazine.

“We are so excited to let you know our very nappy news in the latest @new_magazine,” Cara wrote.

The couple won Love Island together in 2016 and are the only Love Island winners to still be together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delahoyde-Massey (@cara_delahoyde) on Mar 8, 2020 at 5:01pm PDT

Cara posted back in January that she was “thinking about baby no.2,” leading to speculation from fans that she was expecting.

The couple wed last year in a lavish marriage ceremony.

They are one of two couples who met on Love Island who are now married.